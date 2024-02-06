Our Opinion: Six important initiatives on Tuesday's ballot in Missouri

Missouri voters will not only cast their ballot for federal, state and local officials in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5, they will also decide six ballot issues.

These initiatives address significant matters with the potential to change the state’s future.

We offer no opinion on them but want Missourians to understand the measures.

Amendment 2

​Proposed by Winning for Missouri Education, the initiative would allow online and in-person sports gambling. Ten percent of gambling revenue would go toward educational institutions.

A yes vote would expand legal gambling in the state to include sports betting.

A no vote would reject such gambling.

Amendment 3

​Missourians for Constitutional Freedom sponsored the initiative, which would overturn the state’s current ban on abortion and legalize abortion until fetal viability.

A yes vote would expand abortion access in the state.

A no vote would maintain the state’s current abortion ban.

Amendment 5

​While voters across the state will vote on this Lake of the Ozarks Casino measure, it would only allow for one additional gambling boat license to operate on a portion of the Osage River, from the Missouri River to Bagnell Dam.

A yes vote would allow the additional gambling boat operation.

A no vote would not allow the state to issue the license.

Amendment 6

​In 2020, a state Supreme Court ruling invalidated a $3 fee charged on every court case in the state to fund the state sheriff’s retirement system. This initiative would constitutionally authorize court fees to generate revenue for salaries and benefits of current and retired county sheriffs and prosecuting attorneys.

A yes vote would codify the collection of the fees to fund salaries and benefits of current and retired county sheriffs and prosecuting attorneys.