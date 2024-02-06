Sisters, sisters

"You are irreplaceable." That's the first thing you will see when you go to the website of the Sisters of Life, sistersoflife.org. If you know the Sisters of Life, you might associate them with abortion -- they are a group of religious women whose mission is to help mothers -- but their fourth vow is "to protect and enhance the sacredness of every human life." That means they will help any and every pregnant woman they encounter who needs assistance. They are not just pro-birth, often a criticism lobbed at pro-lifers.

The children who are born because there was someone to walk with a pregnant woman in a moment of crisis become family to the Sisters. Their vows make them available for this kind of love and time. They are free to love in a unique way.

In 2012, Pope Benedict handed me a message to all the women of the world. It read: "Women of the entire universe, whether Christian or nonbelieving, you to whom life is entrusted at this grave moment in history, it is for you to save the peace of the world."

That's far from what the critics say are the Catholic Church's views of women!

Not every woman gives birth, but every woman has the ability to love in a life-giving way. We need this in the world today.