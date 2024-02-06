Sisters for Life show US the way

ORLANDO --

"We are pro-woman and we are pro-baby. And we must take care of both of them." Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York paid tribute to Mother Mary Agnes Donovan and the Sisters of Life while not so subtly reminding those in the audience that the pro-life movement requires love above all. His remarks were part of an introductory video for an award given by the Knights of Columbus to the group of religious women that works to support women in need.

For Mother Agnes, the honor was all the more most humbling because the founder of the Sisters of Life, the late Cardinal John O'Connor, received it in 1994 not long after the first honoree, Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

The award was a no small effort to emphasize the work of the Sisters of Life, founded three decades ago.

"The question is, how do we love as God loves?" Mother Agnes said from the podium at the ceremony. "What does such love look like? Within the Sisters of Life, we call it the secret of loving. This way of love has three parts: receptivity, discovery and delighting."

The Sisters of Life know they are not in charge of what the pregnant mothers they minister to will do, but they want to make sure that the mothers know that they are loved and have options other than abortion.

Speaking about receptivity, Mother Agnes said: "It's an attitude which expresses to the other that I have nothing more important to do than to be with you at this moment." About discovery, she says: "As I sit before the person, the first act of love is interior. It is allowing myself to be moved by the beauty, the strength of the vulnerability of the sheer goodness of the other."