Sisters doin' it for the love

I used to think that almost everyone celebrated their birthday, even if it were only via messages on Facebook. But from the Sisters of Life in New York, I've learned that many of the women the religious group serves — who are pregnant and in need of support — have never had a birthday party. The women often come to the nuns in desperate circumstances. And the nuns greet them with love, which includes making a big deal about their birthdays. They truly celebrate the gift of life.

Two weeks before the Supreme Court decision that ended the federal right to an abortion, the New York Legislature passed a law directing the Department of Health in the state "to conduct a study and issue a report examining the unmet health and resource needs facing pregnant women ... and the impact of limited service pregnancy centers on the ability of women to obtain accurate, noncoercive health care information and timely access to a comprehensive range of reproductive and sexual health care services."

The last thing the Sisters of Life wanted to have to do is go to court, but they quietly fought the targeting of not just their ministry, but the women they so love and care for. They didn't want this to become a political issue. They didn't want women to be scared to come to them, for fear that their medical records and personal circumstances would be used in a political football match. The fears that come with an unplanned pregnancy should not be subject to political debate. The Sisters of Life want only to love and serve.

Mercifully, Becket, a not-for-profit organization that specializes in religious liberty, secured freedom this month for the Sisters of Life and other pro-life ministries in New York State.