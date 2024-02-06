Sin of Planned Parenthood is abortion, not Margaret Sanger

The president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Alexis McGill Johnson, has used The New York Times as a confessional to fess up to the racist history of Planned Parenthood's founder, Margaret Sanger.

"We must reckon with Margaret Sanger's association with white supremacist groups and eugenics," she writes.

Sanger's involvement with the notoriously racist eugenics movement in the 1920s, and her population-control motivations to limit the procreation of "undesirables," is something pro-lifers, particularly black pro-lifers, have been writing about for years.

But Planned Parenthood has always been in denial about these very ugly truths.

Now, apparently, the power and pressure of "wokeness" is even getting the leadership of the nation's largest abortion provider to step forward and unburden themselves from their sins.

But coming to terms with sin means knowing what sin is. And here, unfortunately, Planned Parenthood's president totally misses the point.

The problem today is not what was but what is. The "sin" of Planned Parenthood is its horrible work in leading the nation in the destruction of human life.

Per its annual report, in fiscal year 2019-2020, Planned Parenthood performed 354,871 abortions. This is roughly one-third of all abortions performed in the country.

The recognition we need from Planned Parenthood is the recognition of the sanctity of life, not public confession of the racist history of its founder.

Regarding racism, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 34% of abortions performed in the U.S. in 2018 were on Black women. Given that Black women constitute 13% of the female population, the incidence of abortion among Black women is out of proportion by almost a factor of three.

It is reasonable to assume that this is representative of the disproportionate number of Black women on whom Planned Parenthood performs abortions.

As part of Planned Parenthood's great cleansing, Johnson notes that "Planned Parenthood of Greater New York renamed its Manhattan health center in 2020," which apparently bore Sanger's name.