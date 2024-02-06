Silent majority pushes back

Understanding who your customers are is smart business.

Many Starbucks outlets are toning down Pride Month celebrations, according to several reports, though the coffee chain's top executives deny it's official policy.

Pixar's film "Elemental", which features Disney's first nonbinary character, flopped during its debut weekend. Moviegoers "iced" it, says the Hollywood Reporter, producing the lowest opening weekend box-office take in modern Pixar history. Oops!

All this is happening during the most controversial Pride Month in years. Why the controversy? Pride is departing from its original, noble goal of combating discrimination against gay and lesbian people.

Pride Month began in June 1969 as a civil rights movement. Demonstrators took to the streets to protest a police raid on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. A year later, marchers in Chicago turned out to mark the anniversary of the raid, and over time Gay Pride became a national movement.

The goal was to stop the shaming against gay and lesbian people, and promote tolerance and mutual respect. Those values are as American as apple pie, and everyone can celebrate them.

But aggressive activists and far-left politicians are turning some Pride events into hateful attacks.

On June 16, the Los Angeles Dodgers held a Pride Night pregame ceremony honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of LGBTQIA+ activists, mostly men, who dress up in nuns' habits. They ridicule the Catholic faith, pole-dancing on a cross and mocking "Hunky Jesus" and "Foxy Mary". Their motto is "Go forth and sin some more," a takeoff on Jesus' command to "go and sin no more."

The Dodgers have been holding Pride Night for a decade, but this year's veered off. Outside the stadium, Catholics and others prayed in protest.

Americans want to be tolerant, but they don't want a minority ramming its beliefs down everyone else's throats. David Leatherwood, a board member of nonprofit Gays Against Groomers, says many gays and lesbians disapprove of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and see the aggressive promotion of transgenderism as a threat to what Pride has achieved.

The Los Angeles Times reports that in this year's Pride events, transgender and nonbinary personalities are front and center, unlike in the past.