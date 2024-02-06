Sick of leftist social media 'gods' saving us from ourselves

This is utterly ridiculous and shameful. Has there ever been anything in the history of mankind that wasn't disputed? Everything is disputed by somebody. That's what free speech is all about. We've been disputing others' opinions since the beginning of time. Even Eve disputed when Adam said God told them not to eat from the tree in the Garden. This ain't new, and we don't need nobody saving us from ourselves or others in this way -- especially from the leader of the free world.

When someone posts that Popeyes chicken tastes better than Kentucky Fried Chicken, do the social media gods have somebody sitting there, stalking, gawking, then warning, "This claim is disputed"? If someone takes the long-standing "Android is better than iPhone" debate to social media, do they rush to our aid to let us know multitudes dispute the claim? Does that not go without saying? Do we need their help because we're so stupid we don't know that people have different ideas about that topic, about every topic?

Trump also posted on at least Instagram and Twitter, "No candidate has ever won both Florida and Ohio and lost. I won them both, by a lot!"

Various media outlets rushed to fact check. Why? Because they disputed the claim. I have no problem with fact checks; we're supposed to care about truth. We do our homework. We check the facts. We learn the truth. However, we do not, for crying out loud, need what Instagram wrote under his post: "Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election. (Sources: Reuters/NEP, Edison, others)." Thank you, though, for saving us from being dragged down a road leading to our eternal demise.

These folks used to pretend. They've been horrible actors since Day 1, but at least they would put up a front. Not anymore. And we know why: They are political hacks who feel it's their duty to shape our thoughts, lest we think for ourselves and decide for ourselves. They're unpaid -- maybe! -- partisans formerly masquerading as impartial patriots. But now, they hide not. They're out of the closet. They're out here "protecting" us from misinformation. They are the current-day "Committee of Elders" I talked about last week in "Why reasonable people resist coronavirus rules" -- that elite group we see in "The Giver," who think they know more than we do, set the rules, enforce the law and manipulate our thoughts. They're the slave masters, and anyone who veers off their plantation, even in something as lowly as a social media post, gets slapped on the wrist, and anyone who might read their post gets handed "da troof." (Say it out loud; you'll get it.)

Speaking of last week's column, a friend wanted to share it on Facebook. It took five attempts; she kept getting a message that she could not share it. And both Facebook and Instagram felt it necessary to add a note to the column with a link to information about the virus because "this post mentions COVID-19" and "includes information about COVID-19," so to help out the people, you know, "we've added a link to a health source." Ahhh...so sweet. We wouldn't want people to just read the column about freedom of choice and choose for themselves if they want more information about something we all know, sadly, has become political.

It's sickening. Even if you disagree with the president's assertions about election fraud or my column about choices in the midst of a pandemic, you can't possibly agree with these social media methods. This isn't the American way. It's their way of protecting their agenda, and they believe it represents their power, but what it really does is reek of weakness and desperation, and they should not only be ashamed; they should be embarrassed. Not many things get me too riled up anymore because not much surprises me these days. But this, I admit, makes my head explode.

By the way, it's okay if you take issue with anything I've written here. I'm sure if you post your disagreements with me and your agreements with the leftist social media gods, there will be no note warning the masses that your claims are disputed.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.