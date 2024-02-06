Shooting back at President Biden

How much does President Biden dislike America? Let us count the ways.

Last week, our phony uniter-in-chief called about half of the country -- Republicans and all red-hatted supporters of Donald Trump -- semi-fascists.

His press secretary -- the person who has the impossible job of trying to clarify, excuse or walk-back Biden's daily gaffes and deranged attacks on his fellow Americans -- said later that the president was not exaggerating by using the political f-word.

"When you look at the definition of fascism," she said at a press conference without knowing what fascism is, "and you think about what [Republicans] are doing in attacking our democracy, what they're doing in taking away our freedoms, wanting to take away our rights, that is what that is."

Oh, sure.

Everyone knows Trump was just another Hitler and the millions of "Make America Great Again" Republicans who voted for him are "a threat to our democracy."

Earlier this week in Pennsylvania, Biden delivered another political hate speech.

As part of his national road tour to drum up support for Democrats in the midterm elections, he laid out his long overdue federal plan to address the national crime wave -- you know, the one created by "progressive" Democrats who've spent the last few years defunding or decimating police departments in cities across the country.

This time Biden took a cheap potshot at the millions of Americans (from both parties, by the way) who defend the Second Amendment because they believe -- as the Founding Fathers did -- that a well-armed populace is crucial to keeping our own government in line.

Biden mocked so-called "right-wingers" who are fighting against his proposal to place a federal ban on guns that look like "weapons of war" but aren't -- specifically, the very popular semi-automatic AR-15 rifle.

Saying Second Amendment rights are not absolute, Biden said, "You can't go out and buy an automatic weapon. You can't go out and buy a cannon.