Shipping containers or mud? There are options

Should shipping containers be used to create livable spaces in Cape Girardeau?

That's a question currently before the city council. I was pleased to see that the council members voted to extend the city's moratorium on such projects rather than ban them outright. This gives everyone more time to assess shipping containers and their viability as permanent homes.

Interestingly, the city council's weighing of this issue coincides with a wonderfully informative British TV series called "Grand Designs." The program features houses all over Great Britain that are unusual, to say the least, and, at the outset, unbelievable.

For example, one of the houses was made from packed mud. Turns out that construction system has been around for centuries, and houses built from a dense mixture of mud and straw can withstand the elements for ages.

One of the featured houses, in Northern Ireland, was a clever arrangement of shipping containers. As this concept was introduced at the start of this particular TV episode, it appeared the architect-owner involved with the project might not succeed.

There were the usual engineering questions about the structural integrity of shipping containers, which derive much of their strength to withstand enormous loads of weight and pressure from their solid-wall construction. When builders start carving out doors and windows, this structural integrity must, it is assumed, be compromised in some way.

But let me say this about constructing any building in Great Britain. There probably isn't anywhere on Earth more regulated than Great Britain. Even the smallest changes or additions at a construction site must be approved and licensed by the appropriate authorities. It is a tedious and time-consuming process that would put off all but the most determined builders.