Shine Club students are changing the culture at Jackson schools

While in elementary school three years ago, Jackson students Layla Pobst and Kate Lipke set out to create a club that would encourage fellow students to be more inclusive. But instead of a small club, the Shine Club became more about changing the culture at their school -- one of inclusiveness and kindness.

Layla, Connor Strickland and their friend Carter Kuntze, a 13-year-old boy with Down syndrome, met with me Wednesday afternoon to talk about how the Shine Club started and why it was important.

"In third grade when I really met Carter," Layla said, "I noticed when we would go to recess there were not really a lot of choices [of things everyone could play with], and people were not being inclusive. ... I talked to one of my teachers and I talked to my mom and she got a hold of some people. And we got a basketball goal that's tall enough for everyone of all abilities to be able to play with and to include everyone to play on the basketball goal."

Students in the Shine Club participate in service projects such as collecting food during food drives. They have assembled "blessing bags" for the homeless and had lunch with local police officers. And there are regular events where students, including their special needs friends, get together for fun activities. Bowling is favorite for Layla, Connor and Carter.

Shine Club has expanded to four of the seven Jackson elementary schools and the middle school. The next step is to get the club going strong at the junior high.

Carter's mom, Sarah Kuntze, said it's been comforting to know her son has friends who will stick up for him. She pointed to Layla, Connor and Kate attending Special Olympics and Awareness Walks to cheer on Carter.

"I've seen the Shine Club, too, not even just for kiddos like Carter, but some of your more quiet kids really seem to come out and find their voice being part of that club because I feel like it gives them a purpose, too."

Connor added that he's seen Carter grow socially. "At the start he was kind of shy. But now he knows everybody's name," he said.