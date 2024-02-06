Shine Club students are changing the culture at Jackson schools

While in elementary school three years ago, Jackson students Layla Pobst and Kate Lipke set out to create a club that would encourage fellow students to be more inclusive. But instead of a small club, the Shine Club became more about changing the culture at their school -- one of inclusiveness and kindness.
Layla, Connor Strickland and their friend Carter Kuntze, a 13-year-old boy with Down syndrome, met with me Wednesday afternoon to talk about how the Shine Club started and why it was important.
"In third grade when I really met Carter," Layla said, "I noticed when we would go to recess there were not really a lot of choices [of things everyone could play with], and people were not being inclusive. ... I talked to one of my teachers and I talked to my mom and she got a hold of some people. And we got a basketball goal that's tall enough for everyone of all abilities to be able to play with and to include everyone to play on the basketball goal."
Students in the Shine Club participate in service projects such as collecting food during food drives. They have assembled "blessing bags" for the homeless and had lunch with local police officers. And there are regular events where students, including their special needs friends, get together for fun activities. Bowling is favorite for Layla, Connor and Carter.
Shine Club has expanded to four of the seven Jackson elementary schools and the middle school. The next step is to get the club going strong at the junior high.
Carter's mom, Sarah Kuntze, said it's been comforting to know her son has friends who will stick up for him. She pointed to Layla, Connor and Kate attending Special Olympics and Awareness Walks to cheer on Carter.
"I've seen the Shine Club, too, not even just for kiddos like Carter, but some of your more quiet kids really seem to come out and find their voice being part of that club because I feel like it gives them a purpose, too."
Connor added that he's seen Carter grow socially. "At the start he was kind of shy. But now he knows everybody's name," he said.
If Carter was shy at one time, you wouldn't know it these days. He was proud to show me the moose emblem on his green polo shirt. Later on he asked the six of us gathered in the junior high library what instrument was our favorite. I wasn't quite sure where this was headed, but Carter promptly had us all stand up in the middle of the interview and pretend we were playing in a band. He, of course, was the conductor. It might not seem like much, but he had a quiet confidence directing the group. And he never lost the smile on his face.
Carter's mom looked at her son and asked him who Layla was. His answer: "My best friend."
The friendship has been a two-way street.
"He's taught me, personally, to look on the happier side, on the positive side," Layla said. "Because Carter is always smiling. And he's always happy. And the times when he is mad, he always has a smile on his face. Always. He always turns it around and makes a smile."
Connor added that Carter has taught him to realize how much one person can do to make a difference.
"He's taught me just to be fortunate sometimes," he said.
As I gathered my notes from the interview, I came across a quote from Christian author Bob Goff: "Loving people isn't a strategy; when it has an agenda, it isn't love anymore."
There's no agenda with these kids. It's simply about including one another, regardless of ability, and being a good friend. They probably didn't realize it three years ago when the club was started, but what these Jackson students have done is more than create a school club. They're providing a foundation for a better culture. Hopefully one that will continue beyond their time in the Jackson R-2 School District. And along the way, they're changing lives for the better.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
