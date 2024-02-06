Shift Republican conviction of Trump as savior?

"They're not indicting me, they're indicting you. I just happen to be standing in the way," Donald Trump declared (again) in the wake of a new updated federal indictment connected to the classified documents case.

The claim is as effective as it is stupid. The federal government is not, in fact, prosecuting the average Trump supporter for mishandling documents or obstructing justice (save for two Trump aides who allegedly helped him mishandle documents and obstruct justice).

But the idea that Trump is a populist sword-and-shield against the "establishment," "Deep State," or "elites" has ensorcelled large swathes of the GOP base, which is at least partly why he's got a massive lead over his opponents. The latest New York Times/Siena College poll asking potential Republican primary voters which candidate they would most likely vote for, Trump is at 54%, a 37-point lead over his closest challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Among his core supporters -- about 37% of the party, according to a breakdown of the poll by the New York Times' Nate Cohn -- literally nobody thinks he committed any crimes and 94% think the party needs to rally around him against these presumably bogus charges.

Cohn notes that no primary candidate with a lead of at least 20 points at this stage of the race has ever failed to get their party's nomination.

This alone undermines the MAGA base's argument for supporting Trump. If the Republican establishment forces were as powerful as Trump and his voters think, they'd be able to do something about it. If the Deep State were half as formidable as they think, Trump would never have been president in the first place.

But large segments of the GOP suffer from the delusion that they are victims of the ruling classes and that the woke left is running everything -- or will -- if Trump doesn't stop them.

Even in states with Republican governors and legislative supermajorities, like Tennessee, a certain paranoia that the left could take over at any moment dominates politics. As one GOP state legislator recently said on a leaked conference call, "The left wants Tennessee so bad because if they get us, the Southeast falls and it's 'game over' for the republic."