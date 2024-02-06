Merry Christmas! It's the special time of year when we gather together with our treasured holiday traditions and celebrate the birth of Jesus. Many of us have fond childhood memories of decorating the Christmas tree, volunteering to help the needy, or baking grandma's secret Christmas cookie recipe. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

But sometimes the holidays can be stressful, whether you're traveling long distance to see family, shopping for last-minute Christmas presents, or preparing a family feast. That's why it's always important to try and take a moment to pause and reflect on what it is that makes Christmas so special. And that, of course, is the celebration of Christ's birth.

While each of us has our own favorite biblical passage recalling this time, Luke 2:8-14 is one that I find myself revisiting each year. Long ago, shepherds in the field were startled when an angel appeared from the sky and said, "[f]ear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a Baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger." Then an army of angels appeared and said, "Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men!"

What's always stood out to me about this bible verse is the fact that God specifically chose to announce the birth of Christ our Savior to humble shepherds -- like so many folks in outstate Missouri -- instead of kings or wealthy merchants. That's because God doesn't care about how much money we make or what car we drive. What God cares about is that we live our lives in His image and according to the teachings of our Christian faith.