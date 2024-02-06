Shed no tears for the floundering global tax cartel

Implementing a global tax cartel is hard. This lesson is being learned by the bureaucrats who dreamt up an effort to prevent businesses from taking advantage of the fact that some countries impose lower taxes than do other countries. A year after 130 jurisdictions agreed in principle to institute a global minimum tax rate of 15% on corporate profits and make it harder for companies to shift their tax liabilities from higher- to lower-taxing countries, the early result is a delay and buyers' remorse.

The global tax agreement, overseen by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), has two main pillars. Pillar One is meant to allow governments to tax digital businesses that sell services in a country but have no physical presence there, and hence weren't previously taxed there. These companies, of course, are taxed in the country where they are based or where their intellectual property is located, which (not surprisingly) is often in jurisdictions with lower taxes. Just as you don't attract bees with vinegar, you don't attract corporations by promising to tax them heavily.

Unfortunately, high-tax nations are always starving for more revenue, and their leaders — frustrated by the tax competition that deprives them of tax receipts they consider to be theirs — see things differently.

Enter Pillar Two, which is the global 15% minimum tax on large companies. The idea here is simple: No matter where a company is located, it can't be taxed at a rate lower than the one specified in the agreement.

Thankfully, so far, the overhaul hasn't been implemented. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, "Negotiators in the group of countries that signed up in October had hoped to finalize the rules for the Pillar One shifts in tax revenues this month but have now given themselves an additional year." The global minimum tax is facing some objections, too. Neither the United States nor the EU have passed legislation to implement it. In Europe, the Hungarian government has vetoed the legislation, and in the U.S., the "Build Back Better" plan containing the minimum tax was killed when the legislation failed to get through Congress.