She killed herself

In spite of her attitude, she and I had a good relationship. She wasn't big on words in class. She was not going to be the first one to raise her hand, and when called upon, she was going to flash a look that said, "Can't you just leave me alone?" But because she liked me and I liked her, she combined that look with a sheepish grin. I could always make her smile in spite of her attitude, which, to be sure, was something to contend with if she didn't like you. Everything she did was in slow motion and methodical, even that smile she flashed at me in class or the hallway. I can still see her in my mind -- walking past my room the year after she was in my class, which was her eighth-grade year.

n

Her story and stories like it are among the reasons I am passionate about what I do -- speaking and writing to inspire. I told an auditorium filled with staff and students in Catskill, New York, that I arrived there with a sense of urgency because, for some of them, the message I was sharing was a life or death one. I said some of them would encounter difficulties in the coming days, and they would have a decision to make. They could throw in the towel, or they could apply the message I was sharing with them -- about their true identity and purpose -- and persevere. After the presentation, several students approached me to thank me, and some hugged me. This happens often -- from students complimenting a speech to expressing gratitude. On two occasions, students confided that a friend in the audience had self-destructive tendencies and needed to hear what I said that day.

n

When I speak to adult groups, they grab onto the words, too, and are vocal about what the message meant to them.

We're all different -- of different ages, races, proclivities and experiences -- but we each can benefit from a word of truth. I wish I had one more chance to see my former student. I'd do my best to impress upon her how precious she is, how much potential she has, and how far she can go. I'll never have the chance to share that truth, and, apparently, she didn't have it within herself. Oh, how I wish she had known! Heartbreaking.

I recall a time it took forever to get across a bridge I had to travel to get home from work. The cars were piled back for miles, and I didn't know why. This was before everyone carried a cell phone, so there was no one to call to get the lowdown on the holdup. I later learned a man had committed suicide. Eyewitnesses said he was driving across the bridge, stopped his car, got out, walked to the edge, and jumped. No hesitation, no looking back, nothing but stop car, go to edge, jump. Hearing that hit me hard also, and I asked the question I always ask in these situations: could he not find even a sliver of hope? What could be so bad? I say that not to trivialize the real pain people endure, but to ask, "In the midst of it, was there even one thought that tomorrow could be better? Was there one person to take his hand and hold it?" The thought that the answer to those questions was "no" is beyond sad. It ought to make all of us reach out to others and love on them.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.