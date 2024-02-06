Shared parenting should get more attention by state legislature

The 2022 Missouri legislative session ended with not much getting done. With redistricting, it seemed as though opposing factions were fighting the entire session. Shared parenting legislation did not even get on the House floor. In the past, this legislation has passed the full House and Senate committees with overwhelming majorities.

This is a shame because with this simple change of rebuttable presumption of equal parenting time, custody battles would be less contentious. Fear of losing significant contact with children drives the battle from the beginning. If you take that fear away, then other issues can be worked out because the balance of power between parents is more evenly distributed.

We hear complaints that if we change custody statutes, then domestic abusers will get their children. This is simply not the case. We have domestic violence factors, along with anything else that is concerning to parents or judges. The vast majority of custody orders give the father every other weekend and maybe one night through the week. If a judge can give fathers every other weekend, they are obviously not a danger to their children.

Another complaint is that fathers just want their children so they don't have to pay child support. Does this make any sense? Why would a father spend tens of thousands of dollars to fight for equal time just so he doesn't have to pay $500 a month in child support? Fathers will financially go broke to get more time with their children because it's not about the money. It's about the time. And if anyone would say that mothers want their kids so they can get child support, they would be called misogynist and cruel. The truth is that both parents want maximized time with their children because they love them and because children need and want equal access to both parents.

Red flag laws have been in the news lately. That's when someone can "flag" a person as a danger and his/her Second Amendment rights can be suspended or removed, often without due process.