Shame on Congressional Black Caucus

It wasnï¿½t just the CBC; other members of Congress behaved in ways even a toddler would not have behaved. They refused to stand, clap, look like they had a pulse, or show respect to families who lost loved ones at the hands of illegal immigrants. They shunned chants of ï¿½USA!ï¿½ because, well, you know, thatï¿½s xenophobia or something. They couldnï¿½t even get excited about religious liberty. Tuesday was just one more example of what politics does to people. Lest Trump get credit for the positive state of the union, itï¿½s better to look miserable during the State of the Union. Lest it damages their amnesty for legal immigrants position through which they expect to get votes that will keep their Party in office in perpetuity, they had better not respond at all, much less with compassion. Instead, some rolled their eyes; sat on their hands; pouted; played Candy Crush Saga ï¿½ which one lawmaker was busted doing; messed around on Twitter ï¿½ as other members were doing; and rushed out afterwards. They made their statement loud and clear, and it is this: ï¿½We are a hot mess ï¿½ a hot, juvenile, messy mess.ï¿½ If they could not muster that much, they should have done what about 12 of their colleagues did: stayed home.

We have lost all semblance of decency. What happened to the time people showed respect for the office of the presidency, if not the president himself? And donï¿½t tell me that this is the same partisan way Republicans have acted when a Democrat was president. Everyone knows thatï¿½s a lie. In fact, itï¿½s a lie bigger than the lie Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouted about at a joint session of Congress in 2009. ï¿½You lie!ï¿½ he yelled as former President Obama spoke about health care. And before I get accused of being a hypocrite by being silent then: No, I called out the outburst then, even as Iï¿½m calling out the silence now. My criticism of Wilson made some unhappy, but Iï¿½m not for sale, soï¿½

Unlike the Democrats, who actually planned to ï¿½act a foolï¿½ en masse, Joe Wilson was on the limb alone in his spontaneous response. There wasnï¿½t a room full of people joining in with his actions, though some, no doubt, agreed with his assessment. There was no plethora of people embarrassing the nation and acting like petulant toddlers. There was, rather, an outburst by ï¿½ Joe Wilson, who issued an apology, stating in part, ï¿½I let my emotions get the best of me. ï¿½While I disagree with the presidentï¿½s statement, my comments were inappropriate and regrettable. I extend sincere apologies to the president for this lack of civility.ï¿½

Public officials need to show up and do their jobs, represent their constituents, and if they donï¿½t like what they see, pretend they do for an hour or so. But what pretense was necessary? The drop in black unemployment should be a cause for all to celebrate, especially the kente cloth-cladded Congressional Black Caucus. And letï¿½s admit it: Democrats would have double-downed on the ï¿½Republicans are racistsï¿½ narrative had the GOP not clapped at the news of a decline in black unemployment under a Democrat administration. But clearly, Democrats would rather have high black unemployment so they can continue to accuse Trump of being a racist who hasnï¿½t done anything for the black community. They are willing to see their own do poorly if it means Trump comes across poorly. Itï¿½s stomach-turning.

Oh, and Happy Black History Month, Congressional Black Caucus.