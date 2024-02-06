Shall we gather at the river? In our kitchen?

It's hard to do even the most routine things when temperatures hover around zero. That includes writing a column.

I should know.

My wife and I are on pins and needles, thanks to a ruptured water pipe brought on by the minus-five nighttime reading a couple of weeks ago. That mess was quickly cleaned up, but there appears to be no guarantee that we won't have another break before the weather improves this week.

Right now we are living with water drizzling from every available faucet. All the doors to our cabinets and cupboards, particularly on outside walls, are hanging open so heated air can get close to water pipes.

We live in a house with no basement, and someone thought it was a good idea to run water pipes and heating/air-conditioning ducts through the attic.

Sure, that works just fine if the weather cooperates. But when, exactly, has the weather ever cooperated?

OK. I know a lot of you are trying to direct my attention to last winter, when we sailed through what should have been freezing days with very few temperatures below 32 degrees.

But this winter is the price we pay for that. Everything evens out eventually. That's my motto. And I'm sticking to it.

Another tip I found online regarding water pipes and freezing temperatures said to keep the thermostat set on the same temperature around the clock. I don't know about you, but we are used to turning the thermostat up a few notches during the day and down a few notches at night. We like our bedroom to be on the cool side. We have a ceiling fan that helps in that regard. But now, for fear of freezing water pipes, our nighttime thermostat is set at daytime highs, and it's not comfortable.