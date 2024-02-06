Sex with students is not on my teaching resume

How did I manage to avoid having sex with my students during a career that spanned nearly two decades? A facetious and rhetorical question, but with each passing week, it’s one that merits asking. Unfortunately, refraining from such inappropriate behavior reveals itself as more of an accomplishment than simply an expectation.

Again last week, we read about someone who was busted for engaging in conduct unbecoming of a teacher. Notice how kind I was in my description? Raw truth be told, her actions are despicable. “Unbecoming,” “inappropriate,” — both don’t do justice to a teacher abusing her position of authority with those entrusted to her supposed wisdom and care.

Lynn Burge, 33, just received five years’ probation and a fine of $2,500 for engaging in sexual intercourse with two of her teenage students in Texas last year. While she admitted to the “improper” (again, insert “despicable”) relationships with the students and confessed to everything the 16-year-old told authorities, she said she was too drunk to remember whether she had sex with him.

Along with the probation and fine, Burge had to relinquish her teaching license, but she did not have to register as a sex offender.

This is a 33-year-old woman, people! Not 20. Not 25. Not that even people in their 20s shouldn’t know better, but she’s 33. I recall a few instances in which substitute teachers dressed in a way that made me want to pull them over and say, “Um, these are teenage boys you’re working with. You might just want to put some more clothes on — or at least pull them up or change into something looser or something!” Usually, these were younger folks without a clue. To be clear, they weren’t having sex with students — just not exercising wisdom where young boys are concerned. It’s one of those things leaders need to be mindful of. But leaders don’t become leaders by accident; they need guidance. By 33, however, there’s no excuse for half-dressing, much less actually going all the way with a kid.

This stuff is popping up with teachers — particularly women — all the time. For example, a week ago, also in Texas — is it the heat?! — a Teacher of the Year was arrested for allegedly having oral sex with a student at a high school. Randi Chaverria is no spring chicken, either. At 36, she is suspected of an “improper” relationship (insert “despicable” again) with her student. She resigned the day after the allegations came to light.