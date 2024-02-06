Sex ed is getting too extreme

The facts of life haven't changed, but sex education is entirely different now from what you likely learned in school.

Sex ed in middle school now includes graphic lessons on anal sex, oral sex and masturbation, with stick figures to illustrate body positions. Supplemental reading in middle school libraries includes "Sex, Puberty, and All That Stuff," a book explaining foreplay and how to rub the clitoris to produce pleasure. Massachusetts' curriculum tells seventh graders how to use cling wrap as a dental dam around their teeth for safe oral sex.

A majority of states now require sex education be labeled as "comprehensive," thanks to aggressive lobbying by activists. Planned Parenthood, the largest producer of sex ed curriculum for public schools, argues that children are entitled to know how to "experience different forms of sexual pleasure."

Eugene, Oregon, high schoolers were recently assigned to write a sexual fantasy featuring massage oil, flavored syrup, a candle, music, feathers or a boa. How about teaching them math and English instead?

Nationwide, these racy lessons are outraging parents. Last week, protests forced the Gwinnett County, Georgia, school board to shelve voting on a proposed sex ed curriculum. Holly Terei, a parent, explained that it's one thing to monitor social media and the movies kids watch, and it's another to have to worry about "our children being exposed to curriculum that teaches them how to perform sexual acts."

Sex ed is the most controversial issue in many school board elections. Contests are nominally nonpartisan, but generally, Republicans are demanding parental controls. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is becoming the poster child for adolescent promiscuity.

Expect this to be a defining issue in next year's national elections. In Iowa last week, former President Donald Trump warned the crowd that schools "are focused on sexualizing our children."

Most sex ed lessons are not published by textbook companies. Instead, sex ed has been hijacked by left-wing, well-funded groups with their own agendas. These include Sex Ed for Social Change, Advocates for Youth (an LGBTQ group) and the American Civil Liberties Union, which argues that children have sexual rights. They all press for Comprehensive Sexuality Education. The word "comprehensive" is misleading. What the curriculum stresses is pleasure.

Many Massachusetts districts use Planned Parenthood's "Get Real" curriculum. The eighth grade teacher's manual suggests discussing a hypothetical scenario about two middle school boys who "enjoy the sexual part of their relationship."