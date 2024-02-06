Serious candidate or not, Kanye raises important ideas

It was "a plan by the Devil to have our kids committing suicide at an all-time high." So said Kanye West, the recently declared "Birthday Party" presidential candidate. It's about the best explanation I've heard for the non-coronavirus issues that plague us. There's some serious good-and-evil combat going on, and neutrality isn't a viable option.

"Reinstate in God's state, in God's country, the fear and love of God in all schools and organizations and you chill the fear and love of everything else," West told Randall Lane, the editor of Forbes, in an interview. "Removing God" leads to "murders in Chicago at an all-time high because the human beings working for the Devil removed God and prayer from the schools," said West. "That means more drugs, more murders, more suicide."

Around the time he gave the interview, the Supreme Court was putting the finishing touches on their second ruling in the seemingly endless litigation the Little Sisters of the Poor have gone through. It's all because of a needless mandate that they participate in insurance coverage of contraception and abortion-inducing drugs that are against their religious beliefs. This should have been as clear a violation of religious liberty as it gets. When this all started, back in the Obama administration, a not-Catholic colleague walked into my office and asked why we weren't marching on Washington, given the direct violation of the First Amendment.

But it wasn't that obvious to everyone -- certainly not to the Democratic Party that has made itself an extension of the abortion industry. It doesn't have to be this way. It shouldn't be this way. People opposed to abortion feel they have to vote for a Republican Party that is a mess, because the other party seems to become more extreme on abortion by the day. Take their presumptive presidential candidate, Joe Biden. He's vowed to make the Little Sisters pay. This is the same man who reportedly raised objections to the mandate behind closed doors -- until Planned Parenthood put him in line. And then he was their faithful servant.

On that topic, my candidate for a day, Kanye, had this to say: "Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil's work." Those are words I'm grateful a more mainstream audience may hear and consider.