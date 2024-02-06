Serena plays -- and wins -- 'for all the moms out there'

Serena Williams almost did it. Her run at another Wimbledon Grand Slam title just ten months after giving birth to her daughter was nothing short of remarkable.

I love the Williams sisters. I've watched Serena and Venus play tennis ever since their teenage years donning beaded braids, looking like they had just stepped off the bus from Compton, which, pretty much, they had.

I saw the sisters take on each other in 2001 in the first-ever women's final played in prime-time as they competed for the U.S. Open championship. I remember vividly how difficult the loss was -- for the winner. Venus defeated her younger sister, then looked like she was in intense pain -- because she was. In the interview following, Venus said, "I always want Serena to win. It's strange. I'm the bigger sister. I'm the one who takes care of her. I make sure she has everything even if I don't. I love her. It's hard." Such love! Venus was almost apologizing when she should have been celebrating -- one of the most moving moments in all of sports.

I remember their father, Richard Williams, predicting that one day the sisters would be numbers 1 and 2 in the world. And I was not the only one who thought he was out of his mind when he said that one day Serena would be better than Venus. But we have watched it come to pass. Venus has seven Grand Slam titles. Serena has 23. Both their names are synonymous with greatness, but none as great as Serena.

Serena had a chance to elevate that Grand Slam number Saturday, but Angelique Kerber got in her way, defeating Serena in the Wimbledon final. With a win, Serena would have won her 24th Grand Slam title, two more than the next-closest in the Open Era, Steffi Graf, and would have tied Margaret Court for the most overall. But it wasn't to be. Serena wasn't herself out there, and Kerber excelled, defeating Serena in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Arguably the best in the history of tennis, Serena hates to lose any match, but she wanted this win more than any other. It wasn't the pursuit of that historical 24th Grand Slam or to add another Wimbledon title to her repertoire of the seven she already has. She was after a more important number -- a first: a win would have marked her 1st win as a mother. In remarks after the match, receiving the runner-up plate, she choked up as she told moms everywhere that she had wanted to win this title for them.

"For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today -- and I tried," she said, her voice trembling.