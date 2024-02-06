Serena plays -- and wins -- 'for all the moms out there'

Serena Williams almost did it. Her run at another Wimbledon Grand Slam title just ten months after giving birth to her daughter was nothing short of remarkable.
I love the Williams sisters. I've watched Serena and Venus play tennis ever since their teenage years donning beaded braids, looking like they had just stepped off the bus from Compton, which, pretty much, they had.
I saw the sisters take on each other in 2001 in the first-ever women's final played in prime-time as they competed for the U.S. Open championship. I remember vividly how difficult the loss was -- for the winner. Venus defeated her younger sister, then looked like she was in intense pain -- because she was. In the interview following, Venus said, "I always want Serena to win. It's strange. I'm the bigger sister. I'm the one who takes care of her. I make sure she has everything even if I don't. I love her. It's hard." Such love! Venus was almost apologizing when she should have been celebrating -- one of the most moving moments in all of sports.
I remember their father, Richard Williams, predicting that one day the sisters would be numbers 1 and 2 in the world. And I was not the only one who thought he was out of his mind when he said that one day Serena would be better than Venus. But we have watched it come to pass. Venus has seven Grand Slam titles. Serena has 23. Both their names are synonymous with greatness, but none as great as Serena.
Serena had a chance to elevate that Grand Slam number Saturday, but Angelique Kerber got in her way, defeating Serena in the Wimbledon final. With a win, Serena would have won her 24th Grand Slam title, two more than the next-closest in the Open Era, Steffi Graf, and would have tied Margaret Court for the most overall. But it wasn't to be. Serena wasn't herself out there, and Kerber excelled, defeating Serena in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
Arguably the best in the history of tennis, Serena hates to lose any match, but she wanted this win more than any other. It wasn't the pursuit of that historical 24th Grand Slam or to add another Wimbledon title to her repertoire of the seven she already has. She was after a more important number -- a first: a win would have marked her 1st win as a mother. In remarks after the match, receiving the runner-up plate, she choked up as she told moms everywhere that she had wanted to win this title for them.
"For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today -- and I tried," she said, her voice trembling.
See, tougher than any opponent on the other side of a net, Serena had to fight her way through something her male counterparts will never have to battle: returning to playing form following carrying and delivering a baby. And Serena had to battle more than most. She had several surgeries following the difficult delivery of her daughter. She lost track of how many after the first four, she said. Her life was in danger.
"Almost didn't make it. I couldn't even walk to my mailbox [nine months ago], so it's definitely not normal for me to be in a Wimbledon final," she said.
Yes, for her to compete in any match is a feat in and of itself. But to compete for another title is a testament to God's grace and Serena's determination. She already has endured much to become a mom and survive afterwards, and this win was to be a gift from Serena to all mothers, with love.
But Serena already has given mothers her best. Her comeback is their victory. Her determination to persevere so her daughter may see her win, as she has expressed, is an example to other mothers giving everything they have in their own way to model hard work to their own children. It's been a fight, and she has proven up to the task. She wanted to do more for mothers; she wanted to win, but she has already won -- not because of the plethora of titles or the far-superior physical talent or the unparalleled mental toughness, but because, maybe for the first time, when she thought of victory, it wasn't about Serena. It really was about something bigger than self. It was about her child and about motherhood and about a spirit that refuses to quit. I could hear it in her voice. Having a child changed her -- as it changes everyone.
As a competitor myself, I know what it is to want to win, and I know what it is to come up short. But Serena didn't come up short. She went further, stretched longer, and dug dipper than most. Serena need not feel like she owes us anything. We owe her our gratitude for showing us a side of her we had not seen and for doing it with such class -- even in what she considers a defeat.
Serena, from those of us who know your story, thank you. No matter the outcome of Saturday's match, you won; you win.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
