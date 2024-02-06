Sending money back where it came from

Most of us are taught from an early age that when you contribute more while work takes place, you receive more of the gains.

I bring this up because this is the basis of what brought me to file Senate Bill 481, which ultimately passed through the General Assembly as part of Senate Bill 109. This bill makes sure that the bulk of royalty money from mining companies that makes its way to the state government will be distributed to the counties where a majority of the mining is taking place.

It shocks most people to find out that approximately 98% of the lead mined in the United States comes from Iron and Reynolds Counties, which sit in the heart of the "Lead Belt". I am extremely proud to represent these counties in the Senate and of this massive contribution to the state, national and worldwide economies. It is also important to note, however, that supporting such a massive industry can put a strain on local infrastructure.

That is why I was shocked to find out that while these two counties export nearly all of the lead that comes from the state, they receive just a sliver of the royalties that those mines pay.

Every mining company pays royalties to the federal government for use of the land. Seventy-five percent of that money goes to the federal government, while 25% is passed along to the state where the mining took place. Because there was no statute to guide how that money is specifically distributed, Missouri has simply distributed that 25% equally to the 29 counties that have national forest land. That means, of the approximately $2 million that Missouri received in mining royalties in 2022, around $69,000 is all that went to Iron and Reynolds counties.