Sen. Hawley speaks out on the dysfunction of Congress

Candidate Josh Hawley campaigned on the dysfunction in Washington. Now U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is getting a firsthand look.

"It's every bit as bad as it looks. It really is," the senator shared with me in an interview before the annual Cape County Lincoln Day.

Hawley said the way Congress handles the budget is "dumb." He pointed to the spending package passed by Congress in February which he opposed. Though it ended the government shutdown, Hawley took issue with the last-ditch effort finalized hours before the Senate vote.

"Look for me to introduce some ideas in the months to come on how we can change that process and actually get a sensible budget process that reflects the way American families, Missouri families actually setup their family budget and stick to it and keep to it."

Hawley supported President Trump's border security emergency declaration. When the Senate voted on a measure of disapproval, Hawley opposed the measure.

A Constitutional attorney, Hawley pointed to the 1976 National Emergencies Act which he said gives the President this authority. He added every President since has used it, including on spending disputes with Congress.

"President Reagan used it twice when he and Congress had a spending fight. He thought there was an emergency situation. Congress didn't. He wanted more money. Congress wouldn't give him all that he wanted. He invoked the statute and repurposed some funds in order to do something which he thought was important for national security," Hawley said.

But is the border situation an emergency? Hawley said yes and it's worse than he originally believed.

"Cartels control 100 percent of the southern border. That's testimony directly from the head of border patrol to me in response to my questioning. ... We have a massive rise in drug smuggling." Meth, fentanyl and heroin are all coming across the border, Hawley said.

"This president has been extremely patient in trying to work with Congress to get funding for the wall and for border security. And Congress just won't give it to him," he said.

Hawley pointed to the dramatic surge in illegal immigration during the first three months this year.

"We saw when the president got elected, during his first year in office illegal immigration went down because he said he was going to get tough on border security. And he did. But it has now reversed trend and is going up dramatically. But worse than that what we're seeing is a fundamental change in the nature of illegal immigration on our border."

The change includes more adults coming with children and, Hawley noted, border security can't confirm in most cases if it's really parents and their children. In fact, he said, cartels are actively using kids as human shields and a mechanism for claiming asylum.