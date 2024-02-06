SEMO's Coach Tuke reminds his team about the process

Itï¿½s easy to focus on results, particularly in sports. Itï¿½s not to say winning isnï¿½t important, because it is. We root for our favorite team to score the most points or make a big defensive play. But winning is the result, not the driver.

Last week the Southeast Missouri State football team faced conference foe Tennessee Tech and scored a school record 70 points in their lopsided win. Scoring 70 points will get attention. But if you talk with head coach Tom Matukewicz, otherwise known as Coach Tuke, the focus wonï¿½t be on the points scored. It will be on the process.

ï¿½You have to get off the result train,ï¿½ Tuke said in an interview with me Wednesday afternoon. ï¿½If youï¿½re on the result train youï¿½re going to live an up and down life. You really have to get on the process train. Itï¿½s about steady process that it takes to accumulate a successful life, not a successful moment.ï¿½

He wants to win as much as anyone. No question about it. But the path to victory begins and ends with process.

ï¿½Winning is important. But that canï¿½t be the focus. Focus on winning doesnï¿½t help you win. Focus on the process helps you win.ï¿½

For Tuke and the Redhawks, the process has four pillars: Attitude, Effort, Discipline and Love.

He said attitude is about personal responsibility. ï¿½Stand up and own it. Iï¿½m responsible for where Iï¿½m at because of the decisions Iï¿½ve made up until this day.ï¿½

Southeast Missouri State inside linebacker Eli Morris (27)and tight end Austin Crump (84) celebrate with the "Sign Off" necklace after defeating SIU on Sept. 15 in Carbondale, Illinois. Ben Matthews

Effort comes down to not only doing your job, but giving your best effort. Sports reporter Phillip Suitts wrote about this recently with the Redhawks ï¿½Sign Offï¿½ necklace. When a player gives his best effort, someone on the team will get the necklace out and bring it over in recognition. If youï¿½re ï¿½signing offï¿½ on something, youï¿½re putting your name on it. Give your best effort. Every play. Every game. And that process, more times than not, will lead to the desired result.

Discipline is the third pillar. Itï¿½s not about just giving your best effort one time. Or practicing hard one day. Itï¿½s the day-to-day, sometimes moment-to-moment, discipline. Or as Tuke said: ï¿½Can you repeat it over and over and over?ï¿½