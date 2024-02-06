SEMO students pitch innovative ideas as part of challenge

A wise politician once said something to the effect: Sometimes you win, sometimes you get experience. The implication being even a loss can have its benefits in the form of experience.

The same maxim applies to business. ï¿½Fail fast, fail cheaply.ï¿½ Itï¿½s practical advice and something the winners of the Southeast Innovation Challenge learned with their winning entry into this yearï¿½s competition.

On Wednesday afternoon, a group of students, faculty and staff gathered in Academic auditorium for Southeast Missouri State Universityï¿½s third annual Innovation Challenge, which was held during Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Three teams of students made their pitches on ways to improve the student experience at Catapult Creative House, a creative space on Broadway designed to give students the chance to put their education into practice.

The three ideas: ï¿½Rooftop Community Garden,ï¿½ with space that could be rented on top of Catapult; ï¿½Spread Awareness and Create Organization,ï¿½ which focused on organization and color coding the space to point students of certain majors to locations, services and products of similar interests; and the peopleï¿½s choice and overall winning entry, ï¿½Hackapult,ï¿½ a takeoff from Googleï¿½s Hackathon, which would bring students to the space to address real-world problems faced by local businesses.

Catapult operations manager Leah Powers said the competition has always been about challenging students to be innovative and creative, but the twist this year was focusing each group around the common theme of Catapult. She said there were a number of strong pitches out of the 16 submitted, and it was close in deciding the top three to present.

ï¿½They came up with really interesting ideas,ï¿½ Powers said, ï¿½some of which, as the judges were emailing me back their responses, said, ï¿½Hey, even if theyï¿½re not in the top three, we want to go ahead and take a look at this and really implement it.ï¿½ï¿½

The idea is for full-time students to work across disciplines and pitch a program, initiative or service that could enhance the Catapult student experience. Each idea, per the criteria, should be impactful, innovative and feasible.