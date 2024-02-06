SEMO Law Enforcement Academy an asset to community

I am so pleased that Jeff Long highlighted the Southeast Missouri State University Law Enforcement Academy. This resource is a valuable asset to the community, and especially with Carl Kinnison as the director and Dr. Michael Brown as its founder.

When I moved to Cape Girardeau, one of the first community leaders I met was Police Chief Kinnison. Subsequently, I initiated a community advisory council for the College of Health and Human Services at SEMO. Because of his practice and history of effective community policing, Chief Kinnison was invited to join the council to represent the Department of Criminal Justice. After his retirement as Cape Girardeau's police chief, he continued his commitment to social justice through university teaching and leadership of the regional Law Enforcement Academy.

I am hopeful that the academy enrollment will increase. The education and training received at the academy contribute to a safe community and quality professionals. I strongly believe that officers who have successfully completed the academy here are in a better position to join with residents in keeping the community safe, in comparison to persons without academy training. Unfortunately, there may be persons who could become excellent peace keepers but are without the financial means to enroll in an academy program. If no financial assistance programs exist to pay tuition for academy recruits, an initiative could be explored to attract potentially excellent officers.