SEMO Humane Society gets $70k boost to capital campaign

The SEMO Humane Society received strong support in its recent fundraiser for a new adoption center.

JSE Surplus and Purina combined for a $35,000 match as part of the shelter's #GivingTuesday campaign. Every dollar donated through Dec. 3 was doubled.

Funds are still coming in, but at a minimum $70,000 was raised between individual donors and matching funds.

The shelter announced the public phase of its $3.7 million capital campaign this fall to fund a new adoption center. Marketing director Jennifer Sokolowski told me Friday afternoon more than $1 million has already been donated, and the hope is to have 70% of the total funds raised by June when a ground breaking ceremony is planned.

Sokolowski said the matching opportunity was a big help in driving donations. "They just love that their money was doubled," she said.

The local shelter is not only seeing good monetary support but also an increase in volunteers. Sokolowski mentioned Vizient, P&G and Purina as three businesses assisting with volunteers along with fraternities and sororities at Southeast Missouri State.

Sokolowski said the interest in pets has increased, particularly for rescue animals, nationwide. Whether this is a new phenomenon I can't say, but clearly people are passionate about pets.