Our Opinion: SEMO Homecoming Week: The familiar and the new

It’s Homecoming Week at Southeast Missouri State University.

Each year, activities and events draw graduates and supporters from all over, and this year will feature familiar and special events.

An annual highlight of homecoming week is the Copper Dome Society and Merit Awards dinner. This year’s event will be Friday at the Show Me Center. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner following at 6:30 p.m.

Six alumni will receive awards for their service after leaving the university.

Jason Lane, Lew Miltenberger and Roosevelt Mitchell III will each receive an Alumni Merit Award.

Lane — an award-winning scholar, best-selling author and professor — has served as president of the National Association of Higher Education Systems and chairman of the Board of the National Center for Higher Education Management Systems.

Miltenberger is an attorney and has worked in Missouri, Illinois and Texas, after beginning his career in commercial real estate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mitchell is an award-winning educator, special education supervisor for East St. Louis School District 189, author and speaker. Black Enterprise Magazine ranked him one of its “100 Most Influential Urban Professionals”.