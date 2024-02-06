SEMO District Fair kicks off busy month in Cape

There are many activities and events ahead as we move into the fall season. I want to highlight several of these items and encourage citizens and visitors to participate and enjoy in the weeks ahead.

Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey representing the Painted Wren Art Gallery are hosting an event "Paint for a Cause" at the SEMO District Fair. This is a project to say "Thank You" to our veterans.

Visitors to their booth inside the Arena Building at this year's SEMO District Fair will have the opportunity to help set a Cape Girardeau record for the most people to paint a painting. A $1 donation (or more) will enable folks to paint for a very short time on a massive 5- by 10-foot panel.

All of the money raised will be divided evenly among the 150 residents of the Veteran's home. Everyone, regardless of age or artistic talent, is welcome to participate in this unique event.

The completed painting will hang on the wall in the entry lobby of the Veteran's home. A journal listing all painters, sponsors and donors will stay with the painting in the home.

Major sponsors so far are: Canady Sign & Graphics who provided the gray-scale aluminum picture. Stev-Mark is donating the frame for the finished painting.

Anyone who would like to donate, but cannot attend the fair, you may send checks made payable to: Missouri Veteran's Home. Write "Paint for a Cause" on the check. Donations can be delivered or mailed to: Painted Wren Art Gallery; 223 South Plaza Way Cape Girardeau, MO 63703. Please contact Aaron Horrell at 573-579-1000 if you have comments or questions.

This is an interesting and unique project that gives all of us an opportunity to recognize and honor our veterans for their service and contributions to our freedom. My personal thanks to Aaron for his vision and dedicated work on this effort.