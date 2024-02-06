SEMO District Fair kicks off busy month in Cape

There are many activities and events ahead as we move into the fall season. I want to highlight several of these items and encourage citizens and visitors to participate and enjoy in the weeks ahead.
Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey representing the Painted Wren Art Gallery are hosting an event "Paint for a Cause" at the SEMO District Fair. This is a project to say "Thank You" to our veterans.
Visitors to their booth inside the Arena Building at this year's SEMO District Fair will have the opportunity to help set a Cape Girardeau record for the most people to paint a painting. A $1 donation (or more) will enable folks to paint for a very short time on a massive 5- by 10-foot panel.
All of the money raised will be divided evenly among the 150 residents of the Veteran's home. Everyone, regardless of age or artistic talent, is welcome to participate in this unique event.
The completed painting will hang on the wall in the entry lobby of the Veteran's home. A journal listing all painters, sponsors and donors will stay with the painting in the home.
Major sponsors so far are: Canady Sign & Graphics who provided the gray-scale aluminum picture. Stev-Mark is donating the frame for the finished painting.
Anyone who would like to donate, but cannot attend the fair, you may send checks made payable to: Missouri Veteran's Home. Write "Paint for a Cause" on the check. Donations can be delivered or mailed to: Painted Wren Art Gallery; 223 South Plaza Way Cape Girardeau, MO 63703. Please contact Aaron Horrell at 573-579-1000 if you have comments or questions.
This is an interesting and unique project that gives all of us an opportunity to recognize and honor our veterans for their service and contributions to our freedom. My personal thanks to Aaron for his vision and dedicated work on this effort.
Another important event during September is the U.S. GRANT Symposium on Sept. 19 in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The event begins at 1 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 102 North Main St. The featured speakers are presented by the Missouri Humanities Council and the U.S. Grant Trail. Dr. Frank Nickell begins the afternoon with a presentation titled "Ulysses Grant in Southeast Missouri." Gregory Wolk will speak at 1:45 p.m. highlighting "On the Trail with U.S. Grant." Darrel Grant completes the afternoon presentations at 2:30 p.m. speaking about Grant in Egypt which will be followed by a reception and book signing.
The day concludes with a great event from 5 to 7 p.m. on the grounds of the Common Pleas Courthouse at the gazebo. There will be a musical performance at 5 p.m. by Cathy Barton and Dave Para from their album Civil War Music of the Western Border. The keynote address at 6 p.m. features Dr. Ronald C. White, Jr. who is the author of the newest biography of Ulysses S. Grant, titled "American Ulysses."
Another exhibit related to the Symposium will open on Sept. 15 and will be on display through November. This special collection boasts a multitude of unique and interesting artifacts such as Grant newspaper articles, photographs, memorabilia from the dedication of Grant's tomb in New York, rare busts of the general and president and a plethora of other fascinating materials. Artifacts are on loan from the Candace Scott Collection (owned by Earl Norman), and the Ulysses S. Grant Association at Mississippi State University.
These two events are but a sample of an exciting September in Cape Girardeau. Many athletic and River Campus events at Southeast Missouri State, Tunes at Twilight, casino shows, riverboat dockings and many others can and will keep citizens and visitors active and busy during the month of September.
Enjoy Cape Girardeau.
Harry Rediger is the mayor of Cape Girardeau.
