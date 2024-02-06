There’s a team of champions on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, and they have their eye on a bigger prize.

Actually, we’re not talking about the men’s basketball team (yet), who clinched the Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship Thursday night with their 10th straight victory.

Today, we want to congratulate the SEMO Cyber Defense team, which on Feb. 15 won its 12th state championship at the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

SEMO’s squad beat 21 teams in the event, which requires students to manage and defend computer networks in a simulated business environment. Industry professionals try to infiltrate the systems, and it’s the teams’ job to keep them out. Also, they perform “real-world cybersecurity tasks” to show competence. Winning the competition allows the team to advance to regional competition.

However, the team is also in the middle of a 14-week global embedded capture the flag competition, sponsored by MITRE Corp., a not-for-profit company focused on national security.

The comprehensive contest requires teams to perform a number of security tasks and protect their systems while also trying to infiltrate their competitors’. The program involves a variety of systems, including smart home technology and industrial automation.

SEMO’s capstone cybersecurity class is ranked in the top 10 globally in the competition, which includes 116 teams.

Cybersecurity has become an important and widely recognized course of study at SEMO, and the program is getting bigger and better by the day.