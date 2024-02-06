Seismic political shift was almost predictable

In just over a week, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the nation's 45th president and, by virtually any measure, America will take on a new direction.

I can't think of any past comparison where an incoming administration is so starkly different from the current regime.

Mixed into this polarizing shift, the Democratic party and their progressive foot soldiers have decided to adopt an interesting approach to bipartisan government.

Sen. Chuck Shumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi have vowed to oppose the will of the American public in an obsessive quest to disrupt this incoming administration.

The two top Dems have said they will not work with the Trump administration until he alters his positions and abandons his Republican colleagues.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood cabal has produced a video urging Democrats to reject any and all ideas stemming from the new president.

And our old favorite, the Rev. Al Sharpton has pledged a "season of civil disobedience" as his way of welcoming the Trump administration.

Not to be outdone, an estimated 100,000 women plan a march on the Capitol to show their disdain. Footing the bill for this massive gathering are the honchos at Planned Parenthood, Code Pink and Black Lives Matter.

This coordinated push back is apparently the Democrat's definition of a peaceful transfer of power and spirit of cooperation.