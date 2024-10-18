Seeing a Duran Duran concert with my sister

I've seen Duran Duran in concert once before, in August of 1993. I was 18 years old and bought myself a front-row center ticket for their show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. It was a birthday present to myself, and I went alone.
Everyone has a band that feels more like the soundtrack to their formative years. Duran Duran was that band for me. Bass guitar player John Taylor was my favorite of the fab five, and Duran Duran posters were my bedroom wallpaper.
I am the youngest child in my family. Much of the music I came to love was because someone else bought the album. Years before digital tracks and smartphones, albums were all stored in a crate near the stereo in our family room. I'd spend hours in front of the big speakers playing music. The Beatles and The Carpenters albums came from my parents, Prince and Sheena Easton from my eldest sister. Duran Duran albums were thanks to my middle sister, Erica, and "Arena" was my favorite.
I am four years younger than my middle sister. It feels like a drop in the bucket now, but at 15, she felt light years ahead of me. I looked up to Erica, still do. I wore her clothes (many times without permission) and I listened to her music. When I was old enough to get a job, I even applied to work where she had worked: working concessions at Riverfront stadium in Cincinnati all through high school.
I trusted Erica. She answered my questions about boys, took me places and introduced me to things (some of which our parents would not have approved of), but I cherished those opportunities even if I did feel like the kid sister in tow.
Last year, Erica traveled across the country and stayed for a whole month. I loved having her close again. Our dogs became friends, and we'd walk them together in the park nearby. I am so grateful that she made time for my family and me.
Last week she flew in once again for the four-day Bourbon and Beyond music festival. Duran Duran played on Friday night. Together, we watched as they played our favorites: "Wild Boys", "Save a Prayer" and "Girls on Film". We sang along while dancing on the festival lawn. What an incredibly nostalgic show. John Taylor is still great on bass guitar. And Simon Le Bon rocks a dad bod these days as the band's frontman.
It's been 30 years since I've seen Duran Duran perform. So much life has happened. I've grown up, faced hard times, fallen out with my family, come back home, married, divorced, remarried, had children and moved several times.
It sounds cliche, but going to this concert with my sister was special. I don't think I'll ever stop wishing I could be as cool as she is.
