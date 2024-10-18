Seeing a Duran Duran concert with my sister

I've seen Duran Duran in concert once before, in August of 1993. I was 18 years old and bought myself a front-row center ticket for their show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati. It was a birthday present to myself, and I went alone.

Everyone has a band that feels more like the soundtrack to their formative years. Duran Duran was that band for me. Bass guitar player John Taylor was my favorite of the fab five, and Duran Duran posters were my bedroom wallpaper.

I am the youngest child in my family. Much of the music I came to love was because someone else bought the album. Years before digital tracks and smartphones, albums were all stored in a crate near the stereo in our family room. I'd spend hours in front of the big speakers playing music. The Beatles and The Carpenters albums came from my parents, Prince and Sheena Easton from my eldest sister. Duran Duran albums were thanks to my middle sister, Erica, and "Arena" was my favorite.

I am four years younger than my middle sister. It feels like a drop in the bucket now, but at 15, she felt light years ahead of me. I looked up to Erica, still do. I wore her clothes (many times without permission) and I listened to her music. When I was old enough to get a job, I even applied to work where she had worked: working concessions at Riverfront stadium in Cincinnati all through high school.