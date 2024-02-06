Seeds of division

Given the current state of affairs, it seems the common thread that holds together our national fabric has unraveled.

The adage that we have more in common than not seems a quaint vestige of the past.

The great philosopher Rodney King once asked, "Can't we all just get along?"

Today's headlines sadly give us the answer.

Be it political, cultural, religious, racial or gender issues, we can't seem to reach agreement on anything large or small.

We sorely need a unifying issue that brings some semblance of universal agreement.

Just one would do.

Let's be honest. When we lack agreement on which restroom a person should use, you get a sense that our differences run pretty deep.

If we only had some level of cooperation, compromise and common goals, we could accomplish great things.

Yet we lack all three.

The seeds for this national disconnect lie squarely at the feet of Barack Obama. It was Obama who opted for division over unity in his obsessive push for fundamental transformation.