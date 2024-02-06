See you at Barnes & Noble Friday

You saved the date, and it's just a few days away. I'm looking forward to seeing you at the Barnes & Noble book signing this Friday evening. Stop by anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. at the West Park Mall.

On sale will be my three books, which include two #AuntAlma picture books and my inspirational work. "#AuntAlma: Raisin' a Little Hell Heaven on Earth" was published in 2016, and "#AuntAlma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control" is just a few months old. Both will have you laughing hard and feeling fine as you contemplate the witty wisdom of my aunt, Alma Ross, shared through colorful illustrations, quotations and real-life stories.

I am especially excited about the inspirational "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be." I have received such positive feedback from people who have found it not only helpful, but so engaging they had trouble putting it down. Some actually did not put it down until they read it in its entirety. I consider this book my baby; it expresses so much of what is on my heart and the message I get out to audiences to whom I have the honor of speaking. Whether you're a recent high school graduate, a CEO or a stay-at-home parent, whether you're male or female, "Push" will speak to you.

Below is some feedback from Amazon or social media for "Push":

"I have never in my 76 years of living read an entire book without putting it down! Your book has spoken to me and is still speaking to my heart and journey I am on in life. Your book is a blessing to everyone who read a single passage! God bless you and Trooper." (Trooper is my cat, and he makes an important appearance in my book!)

"Harold started reading it & can't seem to stop because he said it's so good. He's talking about who he wants to give one to. 'Push Your Way to Purpose.' Go, Adrienne!"

"You've got to get this book! From the experiences of Adrienne Ross. Â… Your life will be impacted!"

"Adrienne's book, 'Push your way to Purpose,' was a very encouraging reminder that we were created for something great and that we must actively work toward fulfilling our purpose or calling. Adrienne is an amazing motivational speaker and teacher, and while reading her book, I could hear her voice speaking the words. It is an easy read in a very conversational tone. Great for any age!"