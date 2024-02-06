See you at Barnes & Noble Friday

You saved the date, and it's just a few days away. I'm looking forward to seeing you at the Barnes & Noble book signing this Friday evening. Stop by anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. at the West Park Mall.
On sale will be my three books, which include two #AuntAlma picture books and my inspirational work. "#AuntAlma: Raisin' a Little Hell Heaven on Earth" was published in 2016, and "#AuntAlma Unleashed: Old, Bold, and Out of Control" is just a few months old. Both will have you laughing hard and feeling fine as you contemplate the witty wisdom of my aunt, Alma Ross, shared through colorful illustrations, quotations and real-life stories.
I am especially excited about the inspirational "Push Your Way to Purpose: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You're Meant to Be." I have received such positive feedback from people who have found it not only helpful, but so engaging they had trouble putting it down. Some actually did not put it down until they read it in its entirety. I consider this book my baby; it expresses so much of what is on my heart and the message I get out to audiences to whom I have the honor of speaking. Whether you're a recent high school graduate, a CEO or a stay-at-home parent, whether you're male or female, "Push" will speak to you.
Below is some feedback from Amazon or social media for "Push":
"I have never in my 76 years of living read an entire book without putting it down! Your book has spoken to me and is still speaking to my heart and journey I am on in life. Your book is a blessing to everyone who read a single passage! God bless you and Trooper." (Trooper is my cat, and he makes an important appearance in my book!)
"Harold started reading it & can't seem to stop because he said it's so good. He's talking about who he wants to give one to. 'Push Your Way to Purpose.' Go, Adrienne!"
"You've got to get this book! From the experiences of Adrienne Ross. Â… Your life will be impacted!"
"Adrienne's book, 'Push your way to Purpose,' was a very encouraging reminder that we were created for something great and that we must actively work toward fulfilling our purpose or calling. Adrienne is an amazing motivational speaker and teacher, and while reading her book, I could hear her voice speaking the words. It is an easy read in a very conversational tone. Great for any age!"
"I'm right in the middle of reading this book, and I am already completely inspired! If you're trying to figure out what your purpose is in life, then this is the book for you. Enjoy!"
"I purchased this book to support a friend. I figured that at age 62, with my career behind me and being in a rather unique position of raising my 5-year old granddaughter, this book was probably not going to profoundly change my outlook. Boy, was I wrong! While I may not currently have the freedom to embark on certain journeys that I'd planned for my retirement, that just means I need to reroute and see what my current purpose is. It is clear that this book was written by someone whose faith spurs her to continue pushing herself, and that translates to benefiting anyone who picks up this book. I just finished it this morning, and I can't wait to read it again, as I don't want to miss any of the numerous nuggets contained within.
I loaned this book to a good friend because I was certain he would benefit from it. He absolutely devoured the entire book in one afternoon and mentioned that he wants his own copy so that he can highlight what he found especially helpful. I'm thankful that the author wrote it in such a way that it captures the interest of both men AND women!"
"This book, in my opinion, is a masterpiece. It has touched me and has helped me to see the value in myself. I feel blessed beyond measure. We truly only have one life, and the author makes it her business to continue throughout her book to tell us to LIVE and PUSH our way to our PURPOSE.
So grateful for this book. Thank you.... Adrienne Ross."
*Some reviews were excerpted for space and/or edited for grammar.
Let's meet -- or meet again -- Friday! You can browse my books, purchase the ones of interest to you, have them signed and receive giveaways.
Adrienne Ross is an author, editor, columnist, speaker, and former teacher and coach. She is also a Southeast Missourian editorial board member and owner of Adrienne Ross Communications. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.