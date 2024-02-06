Second Annual Freedom Fest a celebration of heroes

We're doing it again. Last year was the inaugural Freedom Fest at Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau, an event to honor our first responders and to serve our community. No doubt, some of you attended. You ate. You laughed. You won prizes. Your children had a blast. It was a great success in 2016: food, fellowship and fun. The second annual Freedom Fest is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. We have planned an event that will be much like last year -- only better -- and you are once again invited!

My column last year announced the event, summing up what the community could expect. Here is an excerpt:

"Billed as a CommUNITY event, to which all the public is invited, Christ Church has extended this invitation: "Please come join us in honoring those who serve, paying tribute to police, firemen, first responders, and our veterans." I love the phraseology: "our veterans." Yes, they are ours. They have given themselves to us. They risk their lives daily for us in what is dangerous work, work that is growing more dangerous by the day. When I see our men and women in uniform, I like to reach out, to thank them. But it's also good to put action to our thanksgiving. Freedom Fest will do just that."

"Christ Church cherishes children, so there will be activities for kids, including the bounce houses they love so much, candy they cannot get enough of and games they enjoy playing. But the event will have plenty for people of all ages. Fun doesn't end when we grow up, adults, so expect to have a good time, as well. We Americans love to eat; therefore, food will be a big part of Saturday's festivities. ... Add music, games, door prizes and other forms of entertainment to the mix, and it'll be a great time.