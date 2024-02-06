Why does the City of Cape Girardeau continue to operate in the shadow of darkness?

My name is Scott Rhodes, and my family and I own The Rhodes Group, a commercial real estate development company.

I am responding to Mayor Stacy Kinder's column dated Dec. 10 and published in the Southeast Missourian regarding the sale of The Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park to Touchdown Development Group.

In late November, I spoke with Mayor Kinder and Dr. Kenneth Haskin, city manager, regarding the sale of the Greater Cape Girardeau Business Park.

My concern was not regarding the fact the park was sold; in fact, I think the sale of the park was a good decision. However, I do not agree that the sale was handled in the best interests of taxpayers. There was a lack of process and transparency with the city in seeking out potential buyers and conducting the sale of the property.

The city's marketing attempts or lack thereof

From the time that the property was purchased in January 2013, I do not recall that the property was ever marketed to the public. Neither do I recall seeing a sign posted on the property.

Even if someone was aware that the property was for sale and wanted to call to inquire about it, who was the contact at the city? Did the city have a marketing plan or listing price?

The sale process or lack thereof

As far as I can tell, the recent sale of the park was never advertised or marketed. However, Mayor Kinder states that the city manager had been "actively engaged in that process, casting a 'wide net' in the area to generate interest from developers."

I am not sure exactly what this means. Our organization has been one of the most active commercial developers in Cape Girardeau in recent years, and I do not recall being contacted about the property nor does anyone in our organization.

This raises a few questions: Why was there not a press release and related news article announcing the city's intent to sell the park? Why was a commercial broker not engaged in marketing the property? Where are the relevant marketing materials, such as signs or brochures? Did Dr. Haskins' "wide net" reach developers outside of the Cape Girardeau area? If local developers like our organization weren't contacted, what about developers in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield, Nashville, Memphis, or Little Rock? If outside developers were contacted, what kind of developers were they? Were they commercial, industrial or multi-family developers?

What was the big hurry in making the sale? I always believe time is of the essence, but before our organization would accept a loss ranging from $1.6 million to $3.6 million dollars, I would have slowed down and thought through the process a little longer.