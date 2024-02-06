Scopus/Sedge Fest is a slice of Americana

The best stories oftentimes come from unexpected places -- places such as Scopus and Sedgewickville, Missouri.
In 2013, Randy and Brenda Johnson were visiting with a group of friends at Bollinger County Country Club. The couple, who at that time resided in Scopus, suggested they would like to host a one-day event at their home with food, raffles, music and vendors -- a fun social event. Warren Miller, who was seated nearby, overheard the conversation and offered to help get them started. A week later, a $1,000 check was in hand, and the Scopus Family and Friends Fest was born.
The first event was held in June 2013, and just two weeks ago the couple and 200 attendees came together for the 2019 edition, now called the Scopus/Sedge Fest and held at the former Bollinger County Country Club which the couple purchased and made their home on 9.5 acres.
The event itself features traditional festival elements as well as unique activities such as chicken poop bingo. Brenda said participants purchase a square on the board for $5 and the board is placed in a chicken coop. Whichever square the chicken poops on, that square's owner is the winner.
"It's so comical to watch 20 grownups out there cheering on the chickens to go poop," Randy added.
Besides the entertainment, what's special about this event is the causes it funds. Through the first six years, the event raised $40,000. With funds still coming in, the Johnsons said they expect this year's event to finish at $10,000. Funds have been donated to the local Down Syndrome organization, Hope House, Shriners Hospital and Resurrecting Lives.
Brenda said she and her husband have been blessed with healthy children and grandchildren, so they had a special place in their hearts for the Down Syndrome organization.
"They couldn't have all the events they have for the kids if it wasn't for the Scopus Fest," Randy added.
Randy is a veteran and said Resurrecting Lives, an organization assisting veterans with traumatic brain injuries, also has a special connection. This year's event was held on the two-year anniversary of Randy's brain tumor operation.
"So doing it for soldiers with brain injuries kind of hits home with me," he said, adding that he's doing well physically and even though the doctors were not able to remove the entire tumor.
Dr. Chrisanne Gordon, founder of the Resurrecting Lives Foundation, attended this year's festival for the first time after years of talking with the Johnsons by phone. She said the goal is to help these Iraq and Afghanistan veterans with brain injuries get the resources they need so they can reintegrate in society.
"These are young men and women [who go off to war], the healthiest people in the United States when they go. They don't how to access healthcare. And let me tell you, accessing healthcare is bad enough as a civilian. You try to access the VA system and then you add a brain injury on top of it, it becomes a near impossibility," she said.
There has been a positive step forward with the Mission Act signed by President Donald Trump, Gordon said. The law was designed to give greater access to health care services both through the Veterans Administration and in the veterans' own communities. It also expanded benefits for caregivers. Still, Resurrecting Lives has a role to play in helping these veterans navigate available resources.
Thinking about the Johnsons and the folks behind the Scopus/Sedge Fest, Gordon said she was reminded of a quote by Margaret Mead: "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."
Hats off to the Johnsons. While their goal was to simply host a fun social gathering, the couple and a small army of volunteers have built something special. Keep an eye out for next year's event. The couple said they plan to host it again. And I hope they do. It's a slice of Americana: Good friends, good fun and good causes.
