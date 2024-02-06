Scopus/Sedge Fest is a slice of Americana

The best stories oftentimes come from unexpected places -- places such as Scopus and Sedgewickville, Missouri.

In 2013, Randy and Brenda Johnson were visiting with a group of friends at Bollinger County Country Club. The couple, who at that time resided in Scopus, suggested they would like to host a one-day event at their home with food, raffles, music and vendors -- a fun social event. Warren Miller, who was seated nearby, overheard the conversation and offered to help get them started. A week later, a $1,000 check was in hand, and the Scopus Family and Friends Fest was born.

The first event was held in June 2013, and just two weeks ago the couple and 200 attendees came together for the 2019 edition, now called the Scopus/Sedge Fest and held at the former Bollinger County Country Club which the couple purchased and made their home on 9.5 acres.

Country music singer Travis Tritt, left, has donated a signed guitar each of the previous four years to be raffled off at the Scopus/Sedge Fest. Submitted

The event itself features traditional festival elements as well as unique activities such as chicken poop bingo. Brenda said participants purchase a square on the board for $5 and the board is placed in a chicken coop. Whichever square the chicken poops on, that square's owner is the winner.

"It's so comical to watch 20 grownups out there cheering on the chickens to go poop," Randy added.

Besides the entertainment, what's special about this event is the causes it funds. Through the first six years, the event raised $40,000. With funds still coming in, the Johnsons said they expect this year's event to finish at $10,000. Funds have been donated to the local Down Syndrome organization, Hope House, Shriners Hospital and Resurrecting Lives.

Brenda said she and her husband have been blessed with healthy children and grandchildren, so they had a special place in their hearts for the Down Syndrome organization.