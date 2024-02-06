School choice only option in divided nation

The issue of critical race theory is raising a more fundamental question about our nation: education.

Education is about more than teaching children to read and write. It is about transmitting values, transmitting a worldview, that will define how our youth think and how they will live.

Per the Department of Education, in 2020, 56.4 million children were enrolled in K-12 education. Of these, 50.7 million were in public schools, and 5.7 million were in private schools.

So, government plays a substantial role in the education of our children.

Per the Department of Education, "Each educational institution that receives federal funds for a fiscal year is required to hold an educational program about the U.S. Constitution for its students." But do we care at all what is taught?

In a survey done by Pew Research last October, just prior to the presidential election, 80% of Donald Trump supporters, and 77% of Joe Biden supporters said, regarding the opposition, "Not only do we have different priorities when it comes to politics, but we fundamentally disagree about core American values."

If half the country disagrees with the other half about "core American values," what exactly can we expect public schools receiving federal funds to teach regarding the nature and purpose of our Constitution or about our nation's history?

In a recent survey done by Morning Consult/Politico, of those who said they had seen, read or heard "a lot" about critical race theory, 7% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans described it negatively.

Among all voters, 36% said it should not be included in K-12 curricula, and 32% said it should be included.

We're not talking here about a difference of opinion regarding enacting some new national holiday, or difference of opinion about particular government spending programs.

We're talking about fundamentally different worldviews about our national history and culture.

In one view, our nation is rooted in and defined by racism and oppression. In the other view, the nation's founding was a landmark moment in human history, in which, for the first time, a society would be defined by human liberty, justice and equality before the law.

Can we have a school system that mixes oil and water? I don't think so.