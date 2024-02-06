The principles of liberty and the blessings of freedom empower everyone. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, I served to preserve and protect those values.

As an entrepreneur and business owner, it was the empowerment of the customer through their free choice that drove me to provide a better product, at a lower cost, and superior service.

Competition allows the customer to choose the best, and we worked every day to be the customer's first choice. We understood that our mission was "Continuous Improvement," and if we fell short, we would be out of business because someone else did a better job.

We've all experienced the power of choice. If we have a poor experience at a restaurant or a repair center, or even a doctor or lawyer, we don't go back -- we make a better choice. This system inspires all providers of goods and services to improve every day.

But the power of choice is severely lacking in education. Tragically, when a child is forced to go to an underperforming school, almost nothing can be done to incentivize change. Far too many children are locked into a system that fails them all because their parents lack the economic resources to send them elsewhere.

"No choice" means that the parent must continue to send their child to a failing school with no opportunity to escape the system.

Unfortunately, nowhere is there less freedom than in our state's public education system. This has become painfully clear during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thousands of Missouri families learned that they are bound by the decisions and policies of school boards. As so-called online learning and virtual classrooms continue to replace actual teaching and instruction, parents are recognizing that their children are falling behind.

Failure is not an option. The status quo of "one-size-fits-all" public education is no longer viable.

But what if all parents were given a choice? What if parents could take their child out of a failing school system and put them in a better school for hope and a future? What if a parent without economic resources had the same opportunity as those who do?

That is why 2021 is the year to try and inject those two great innovators, freedom and choice, into our education system.