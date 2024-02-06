SB 190 the safe choice

My parents live in Sikeston. My great aunt lives in Kennett. My cousins, meanwhile, live in Salem and Monett and a host of aunts, uncles and family members live throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

What happens in Missouri affects them, and as we all know, what affects family affects you.

Which is why I care about SB 190 and think it offers a winning energy proposal.

In an increasingly digitalized world that's exceedingly dependent on huge amounts of electricity generation to charge and recharge pint-sized, handheld electronics and interactive devices, we all need more energy to meet increasing demand.

Much of Missouri's electric infrastructure and substations are decades old, installed and put in service back when my parents were kids. Times and technologies have noticeably changed.

Missourians today expect more from their grid. They also expect the implementation of more renewable energy from solar panels and windmills. They don't want the capability of my parents' electric grid; they want a smart grid.

And, they don't want intermittent services or brown-outs. Per a report by Sustainable Power Systems, Missouri had 57 outages in 2015. Only five of them were planned.

Other states realize this and have adjusted accordingly, fine-tuning their regulatory models to meet growing demand, changing technologies and wear and tear. Not Missouri. Not yet.

SB 190 offers us a chance to make a difference.