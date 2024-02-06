Saving our kids from the wackos and dirty books

Thank God for Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.
I wish every major television and radio network in the country had covered what the smart and colorful Republican did in the Senate this week.
As part of a hearing looking into the alleged threat to freedom posed by parents who want to have sexually explicit gay and trans books removed from their school libraries, Kennedy bravely quoted some choice excerpts from two of the books.
While he read out loud from "All Boys Aren't Blue" and "Gender Queer," every adult in the room with a brain and a lick of common sense squirmed uncomfortably in their seats.
Kennedy and other senators of both parties agreed that the sleaze he read was not fit for young children -- or any non-adult.
But unless you watch Fox News or other conservative TV or radio places, you did not hear Kennedy's graphic descriptions repeated or even described in detail.
The mainstream electronic news media -- CBS, CNN, NPR, PBS, etc., etc. -- ignored Kennedy's readings. The partisans running the New York Times didn't even cover the hearing.
That kind of information blackout is nothing new to conservatives.
The left-wing media can always be counted on to not tell their audiences what is actually written in the quasi-pornographic LGBT books that parents around the country are criticizing.
Their partisan reporters and pundits don't even bother to read the books or try to defend them.
They just immediately slime the concerned parents and Republicans as dangerous book-burners and political extremists. Or, hypocritically, they'll criticize an angry mother for talking dirty at her local school board meeting.
It's part of the upside-down political insanity of our times that parents are now being told they are not allowed to have sexually graphic books removed from their own public schools.
So how can parents protect their school kids from the left's indoctrination campaign -- short of home schooling them or moving to Portugal?
Without a national political revolution that sweeps away the leftists and wackos running our governments and ruining our public schools, it looks impossible -- especially out here in the crazy, mismanaged and hyper-sexed state of California.
For example, last week a California judge ruled against the school district in Chino that had issued a policy saying parents had to be informed if their kids had changed their gender identities or pronouns in school.
Earlier this week the mayor of Burbank proudly defended himself for raising money at a private party by having himself spanked on camera by a drag queen.
The liberal media naturally thought what the mayor did was very cool, of course, and Democrats defended him.
And, of course, they claimed the secret video -- seen by more than 8 million people so far -- was being used by Republicans as clickbait to "promote an agenda of fear, homophobia, transphobia, and bigotry."
The latest sex-and-gender idiocy dreamed up by the people in charge of the state of California is the declaration that next August will be officially recognized as Transgender History Month.
Isn't that great?
I was already looking forward to June 2024, the state's second annual "LGBTQ+ Pride Month."
All these stupid things happening in California make me feel sometimes like I'm living in Sodom and Gomorrah -- run by insane left-wing Democrats. It's too bad I don't know someone important and powerful who can turn a few hundred of them into pillars of salt.
Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.