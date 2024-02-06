Saving our kids from the wackos and dirty books

Thank God for Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana.

I wish every major television and radio network in the country had covered what the smart and colorful Republican did in the Senate this week.

As part of a hearing looking into the alleged threat to freedom posed by parents who want to have sexually explicit gay and trans books removed from their school libraries, Kennedy bravely quoted some choice excerpts from two of the books.

While he read out loud from "All Boys Aren't Blue" and "Gender Queer," every adult in the room with a brain and a lick of common sense squirmed uncomfortably in their seats.

Kennedy and other senators of both parties agreed that the sleaze he read was not fit for young children -- or any non-adult.

But unless you watch Fox News or other conservative TV or radio places, you did not hear Kennedy's graphic descriptions repeated or even described in detail.

The mainstream electronic news media -- CBS, CNN, NPR, PBS, etc., etc. -- ignored Kennedy's readings. The partisans running the New York Times didn't even cover the hearing.

That kind of information blackout is nothing new to conservatives.

The left-wing media can always be counted on to not tell their audiences what is actually written in the quasi-pornographic LGBT books that parents around the country are criticizing.

Their partisan reporters and pundits don't even bother to read the books or try to defend them.

They just immediately slime the concerned parents and Republicans as dangerous book-burners and political extremists. Or, hypocritically, they'll criticize an angry mother for talking dirty at her local school board meeting.