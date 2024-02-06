Saving dogs, one trip at a time

On Sunday, my wife, Lois, and I took temporary possession of Brutus, an 80-pound pit bull mix, after an exchange in a parking lot off Exit 95 in Cape Girardeau.

A mellow, level-headed boy, Brutus rode contentedly in our SUV, licking Lois' face repeatedly as the three of us trundled north on Interstate 55.

This wasn't the first time a new dog traveled with us.

We've been transporting dogs on the weekend for about six months now under the auspices of Missouri Transport or Many Paws, just two of a variety of organizations that locate volunteer drivers via social media to help dogs travel to adopted homes in other states.

We have a black-mouthed cur, Sammy, at our home and he's my buddy.

I'm not sure what we'd do without Sammy, and I'd like to think what we're doing along with many others is helping other men and women, strangers to us, find love and companionship with humanity's best friend.

"I am deeply committed to rescue," Lois said of the experience, "(because) some of these animals are being saved from high-kill shelters. If we can take an hour or two on a weekend to take a dog from death row to a happy life, why wouldn't we?"

Brutus left Lamessa Adoptables in Lamessa, Texas, at 6:45 a.m. Saturday and arrived at his final destination — Our Pack Animal Rescue in Berlin, Wisconsin, at 7:25 p.m.

There were 20 transport legs in Brutus' journey, and we happened to be leg No. 13, from Cape Girardeau to Arnold, Missouri.

Brutus was handed off to us in Cape by Carol Mitchell, a retired internal medicine physician from Memphis, Tennessee, who is a veteran of nearly 19 years of ferrying both dogs and cats.

"You could say we (drivers) are FedEx Ground for animals," said Mitchell, who first began participating in volunteer transport with cats but in the last six years has also driven dogs.

"What we do would not be possible without the internet," Mitchell said, adding drivers typically communicate with one another by Facebook messenger to signal arrival times.

"There are many questionable things about social media, but it connects rescue groups with drivers," she noted, suggesting coordinating a transport among so many different drivers in a short time frame using landlines would be next to impossible.