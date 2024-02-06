Save the planet from a President Newsom

My governor, Gavin Newsom, has finally found an excuse to get out of the state he's been tyrannizing for the last three years.

He's going around to red states like Florida, telling them how they're the ones that are doing everything wrong.

While Newsom is AWOL, which actually is a good thing for the overtaxed people of California, the state continues to fall apart.

Its great cities continue to suffer from high crime and homelessness.

Its budget deficit for 2023 is $22 billion. And so many people are moving away that California is leading the country in net population loss.

The Golden State has a ton of economic and social problems, most of them politically made by "progressives" like Newsom.

Its once renowned infrastructure continues to crumble, and its electricity and natural gas prices are twice as high as other states.

We all know Newsom has his eyes, ears and deeply-bleeding heart set on moving into the White House in 2024.

For months it's been as clear as his hair gel that he's scheming to become either Biden's new VP or replace poor Old Joe on the top of the Democrat ticket.

But based on his low career batting average in the minors, a President Newsom is guaranteed to be a major disaster for the whole country.

As mayor of San Francisco and then as governor, he failed to fix the state's exploding homeless problem — despite his big promises.

And no Californian will ever forget the damage Gov. Newsom did to businesses and school kids with his strict, long and arbitrary lockdowns during the pandemic.

As governor he's also blown a lot of money and hot air on environmental issues, especially climate change.