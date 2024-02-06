Saule Omarova shouldn't be overseeing our banks

It is ironic when Democrats complain about sensational use of language.

Thanks to progressives, practically every white person in America has been labeled a racist.

But now, Democrats are screaming because Republican Sen. John Kennedy suggested Saule Omarova, whom President Joe Biden has nominated to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — the nation's top banking regulator — might be a communist.

Kennedy opened his questioning of Omarova at her Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs confirmation hearing asking whether he should call her "professor or comrade."

Distinct from the labels and charges we regularly hear from progressives, there is substance to the senator's suggestion about Omarova's proclivities.

No, it's not that she was born in Soviet-controlled Kazakhstan, or that her degree is from Moscow State University, or even that her doctoral thesis is titled "Karl Marx's Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in the Capital."

It is about how she views the world.

This is someone who will oversee our nation's banking system that wants to "end banking as we know it" and transfer vast parts of it to government control.

Maybe we must read Omarova's doctoral dissertation to get a handle on the fine points of what we call communism.

But if turning our financial services system over to government control is not communism, suffice it to say it certainly is not what America is supposed to be about.

She proposes the Federal Reserve, the least accountable entity in the federal government, take over a vast swath of private banking functions, with private banking accounts being replaced by accounts run by the Fed.

If there is a microsecond where you might think this is a good idea, look at what's happening now to prices at the gas pump and at the supermarket, where we see inflation at a 30-year high. Consider where this is coming from.