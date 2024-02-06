Sarah Bloom Raskin -- Biden's latest anti-freedom nominee

With all the attention directed to President Joe Biden's commitment to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, sadly lost is what we expect from our court and what we expect from our nation.

If we have detached from what our nation supposedly is about, what idea could we possibly have about what its top judiciary body is supposed to be about?

But this is what is happening. The American ideal that a just society is a free society is disappearing into the wind. And replacing it is the progressive idea that we give ultimate power to selected men and women to decide what our lives should be about.

Nothing demonstrates this more than the lineup of nominees that Biden has been sending to Congress for confirmation.

Most recent is Sarah Bloom Raskin, whom the president has nominated to be vice chairman of supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.

Raskin doesn't see her potential new role merely as supervising a smooth-running economy and banking system. She sees her role as prophet and navigator of America's future.

But the difference between today's progressive prophets and the prophets of the Bible is the latter knew they were not God but spokespersons for the Creator.

Raskin is convinced she knows the future. She questions, for instance, why oil and gas companies received credit and capital infusions from the government during the coronavirus crisis along with other industries.

"The decision to bring oil and gas into the Fed's investment portfolio not only misdirects limited recovery resources but also sends a false price signal to investors about where capital needs to be allocated."

"Why is the Fed Spending So Much Money on a Dying Industry? It should not be directing money to further entrench the carbon economy," reads the headline of her New York Times article.

Based on what does Raskin declare a death sentence on the multitrillion-dollar oil and gas industry?