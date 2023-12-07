Santos not yet convicted; Congress still right to boot him

George Santos, the infamous fabulist, got the boot from Congress last week. The first member to be expelled in over 20 years and one of only three members to be kicked out for something other than fighting for the Confederacy, Santos was the only representative since the Civil War to be removed without first being convicted of a crime (bribery to be specific).

There's not enough space here to recount all of the allegations against Santos, which include 23 federal charges, including fraud and identity theft. What seems clear is that Santos was a bit like Max Bialystock, the main character from "The Producers," who thought he could bilk investors, or in Santos' case donors, on the assumption that no one would inquire about what he did with their money if the Santos show bombed. But Santos won his Long Island congressional race, inviting scrutiny that should have been applied when he announced his run.

Still, some of those standing athwart Santo's defenestration yelling "Stop!" -- or at least, "think this through" -- make good points. Dan McLaughlin in National Review and Byron York in the Washington Examiner both argue that expelling House members without a criminal conviction will have unintended consequences. And it's not just conservatives. Adam Serwer, a liberal writer for The Atlantic, agrees that "Congress deciding for itself whether voters have made a mistake could lead to more members being expelled for things that they are only alleged to have done."

It's important to note that no serious person -- at least that I can find -- defends Santos on the merits. As York stipulates, "Santos had no business being in the House, and it was an embarrassment that he was elected in the first place."

While their points are well-taken, I nonetheless dissent.

In almost any other institution -- a business, a university, a newspaper, a law firm, etc. -- the question of whether or not to fire someone doesn't normally hinge on a criminal conviction. Say you're a boss of an employee accused of myriad misdeeds, from making up his resume to criminal fraud. You wouldn't fire the employee based on mere rumors. You'd conduct some kind of investigation. If that investigation provided evidence to your satisfaction, you'd fire that employee. You wouldn't wait, possibly for years, for a criminal conviction.

Of course, Congress is different. Members don't work for the House, they work for their constituents. "One advantage of holding off on expulsions is that a conviction provides a clear, neutral limiting principle," the editors of the Wall Street Journal rightly note. "What's the rule now?" they ask.