Same tired arguments

It's always the same.

The omnipresent issue of gun control once again reared its ugly head following the Las Vegas massacre.

Democrats like Hillary Clinton rushed to the microphones faster than a First Responder to push gun-control legislation based on emotions and weak on facts.

The anti-gun lobby constantly flaunts statistics on the 33,000 gun-related deaths annually in the United States.

But it's important to look at the details of these deaths before the gun grab begins.

Two-thirds of the gun deaths are from suicide.

Of the remaining numbers, almost half stem from gang-related or street violence along with domestic abuse.

So when liberals express their righteous indignation following some massive gun attack, they should focus instead on addressing the daily carnage in Chicago or Baltimore.

But to do so would take heavy lifting and walk squarely into issues the Dems want to avoid.

Even liberal Dianne Feinstein believes no gun legislation would have stopped the mad man in Las Vegas.