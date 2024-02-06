All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionOctober 11, 2017

Same tired arguments

It's always the same. The omnipresent issue of gun control once again reared its ugly head following the Las Vegas massacre. Democrats like Hillary Clinton rushed to the microphones faster than a First Responder to push gun-control legislation based on emotions and weak on facts...

Mike Jensen avatar
Mike Jensen

It's always the same.

The omnipresent issue of gun control once again reared its ugly head following the Las Vegas massacre.

Democrats like Hillary Clinton rushed to the microphones faster than a First Responder to push gun-control legislation based on emotions and weak on facts.

The anti-gun lobby constantly flaunts statistics on the 33,000 gun-related deaths annually in the United States.

But it's important to look at the details of these deaths before the gun grab begins.

Two-thirds of the gun deaths are from suicide.

Of the remaining numbers, almost half stem from gang-related or street violence along with domestic abuse.

So when liberals express their righteous indignation following some massive gun attack, they should focus instead on addressing the daily carnage in Chicago or Baltimore.

But to do so would take heavy lifting and walk squarely into issues the Dems want to avoid.

Even liberal Dianne Feinstein believes no gun legislation would have stopped the mad man in Las Vegas.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

And she is correct.

Yet as we have seen so many times in the past, this is yet another crisis to be exploited for political purposes by the left.

By now, their tiresome game plan is growing increasingly stale.

Do you find it interesting that liberals want more scrutiny of gun purchases but less scrutiny of voter registration?

That alone strikes me as classic Democrat leftist policy.

Today it's gun control. Tomorrow it will be something else.

When Democrats lack solutions, they turn to character assassination.

When public opinion runs against a Democratic mantra, blame someone else.

And when we find ourselves in constant social chaos, use identity politics to separate groups based on some narrow ideology.

Michael Jensen is the editor of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 19
Speak Out: From Elon Musk to SEMO football
OpinionNov. 19
Lowry: No, the Left can't create a new Joe Rogan
OpinionNov. 19
Hanson: Restoring deterrence will prevent endless wars
OpinionNov. 19
Prayer 11-19-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
OpinionNov. 18
Speak Out: Readers tackle property tax relief, city water woes, and background checks for cabinet nominations
Reagan: Democracy outvoted the Democrats
OpinionNov. 18
Reagan: Democracy outvoted the Democrats
Prayer 11-18-24
OpinionNov. 18
Prayer 11-18-24
Prayer 11-18-24
OpinionNov. 18
Prayer 11-18-24
Our Opinion: Cape Girardeau holiday traditions continue with lights, music, and community events
OpinionNov. 17
Our Opinion: Cape Girardeau holiday traditions continue with lights, music, and community events
Speak Out: Rising property taxes, food prices worry readers plus discussion of Gaetz nomination
OpinionNov. 17
Speak Out: Rising property taxes, food prices worry readers plus discussion of Gaetz nomination
Parker: What Happened? What's Next?
OpinionNov. 16
Parker: What Happened? What's Next?
Lowry: Trans moralism is killing the Democrats
OpinionNov. 16
Lowry: Trans moralism is killing the Democrats
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy