Russian appeasement was a Left-wing monopoly

One way of understanding the 2009-2014 Obama Administration policy of "reset" with Vladimir Putin's Russia is to recall two iconic incidents.

The first was the 2009 "reset."

Newly appointed Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced that she would pursue a "reset" detente with Russia. America would relax the prior Bush Administration's mild ostracism of Russia after its 2008 invasion of Georgia and softly start anew.

The second was President Barack Obama's hot mic moment in March 2012 in Seoul, South Korea. Obama got caught asking Russian President Dmitry Medvedev to reassure Vladimir Putin.

Or as Obama put it: "After my election I have more flexibility ... On all these issues, but particularly missile defense, this, this can be solved but it's important for him to give me space ... This is my last election. After my election, I have more flexibility."

Both Obama and Putin apparently got their quid pro quo wishes.

Obama was reelected in 2012. The United States was abandoning missile defense in Eastern Europe. Vladimir Putin gave space and so did not invade Eastern Ukraine and the Crimea -- until 2014.

During this 2009-2014 reset, a confused United States invited Russia back into the Middle East after a nearly 40-year hiatus. It refused to provide a beleaguered Ukraine with offensive weapons.

NATO members increasingly ignored their promised military contributions. The United States cut defense spending.

Obama discouraged domestic gas and oil production. The world price of oil soared, enriching Putin's Russia.

At a time when Secretary of State Clinton was overseeing a controversial sale of North American uranium deposits to a Russian-affiliated company, her spouse Bill Clinton mysteriously received $500,000 for a single speech in Moscow.

Renaissance Capital, a Russian bank with ties to the company, put up the cash. During the reset period, Russian-owned or affiliated companies gave several million dollars to the Clinton Foundation.

Contemporaneously, Hunter Biden, son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, received a mysterious $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina. She was supposedly the wealthiest woman in Russia and the widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow who had strong ties to the Putin government.

The Obama Administration internally expressed concerns about the Biden family's connections abroad, worried about the appearance of undue foreign influence on U.S. policies.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign funneled money to Christopher Steele, an ex-British spy. In return, he concocted Russian-related dirt on then presidential candidate Donald Trump.

The ensuing "Steele dossier" was lavishly funded by Clinton. But her payments were hidden by several liberal firewalls -- the Democratic National Committee, the left-wing Perkins-Coie legal firm, and the opposition political operation Fusion GPS.

The "Russian collusion" hoax that followed was based largely on Steele's fabrications, gleaned from Clinton's friends and associates in Washington and Moscow. The scam fed wild rumors in the media and was seeded among the Obama Administration intelligence, investigatory, and diplomatic corps.