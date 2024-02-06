Rush lives on -- A threnody for my mentor

It is a message Rush often repeated on the radio, but imagine being a kid and having the undisputed king of political entertainment tell you, "You can make it! Keep going! Do not listen to people who have failed." It makes the heart glow with inspiration.

This brings me to the original joke: everyone in our family is someone living up to the Limbaugh legacy. Rush was proud of all of us. When my father Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. received a federal judicial appointment, or years ago when cousin Dan was accepted into West Point, or his brother David hit the New York Times bestseller list, or other family members had major accomplishments, Rush always joked, "Congratulations! Finally, someone in the family is making something of themselves!"

Rush's correspondence, like his radio show, was rife with humor. He once told a joke about a man who had gone to heaven. As Saint Peter escorted him through the pearly gates, they happen upon an unimaginably opulent throne room. Above the throne read the name "Rush Limbaugh." "Wow, is this the room reserved for Rush when he comes here?" "No," Peter replies. "This is God's throne room, He just thinks He's Rush Limbaugh." When Rush met the Lord last month, I imagine God smiled and told him jokes like that are exactly why He gave him the gift of humor -- to bring some levity to the nasty world of politics.

Rush's humor came from his mother, known to me as Aunt Millie. (My grandfather, Stephen N. Limbaugh, Sr., shared a story about Rush flying her to New York to shop on Madison Avenue. After briefly perusing the fine women's apparel, Aunt Millie turned to the clothier and asked if she could "take a look at the bargain rack.") Equal to his humor was his generosity, which has fortunately been well-documented since his passing. The weeks leading up to Christmas were always somewhat difficult when the question of "what do we get Rush?" arose. Meanwhile, Rush himself would commandeer a room in his brother David's house and stack up boxes on boxes of Apple products. One by one, we were invited in to pick out what we wanted. He loved sharing his passions with other people. We all had been worried sick about Rush's health ever since his diagnosis. It is unquestionably the case in my mind that the tens of millions of prayers extended the man's life beyond what was scientifically possible. So what did we give the man who had everything? Our family, Rush's friends, and Americans across the country came together and gave him our hearts.

Shortly before Rush's father died in 1990, an exchange was recounted to me by my grandmother. Having seen the beginnings of his son's national success, a very sick Rush Limbaugh Jr. was asked by my grandmother "so what do you think of Rusty (his family nickname) now?" Rush's father solemnly replied, "I think he is a genius." These were words that were never directly expressed to Rush by his father, and when I shared this in an email to him a decade later, it received no response. I did however notice in Rush's library one Thanksgiving that a large portrait of his father had been placed on the wall above his desk. There is little more gratifying than proving to a parent that they did a good job, and you turned out ok.

The last email I received from him was in response to a piece of music I had written for his 70th birthday. "I am so sorry I am late thanking you. I've been in the hospital all week and still am. But I really do appreciate this Stephen, so much. You are just one heck of a great guy and I'm honored to be in the same family" -- the final encouraging nod of approval. Rush was my mentor and a champion of my work, but most importantly, he imbued in me a sense of wise direction, establishing my True North. That is the real tonic of artists, which Rush knew as well as Beethoven or Shakespeare. For the rest of my life, there will not be a day that goes by where I will not think of him.

As we reorient ourselves in this new wilderness, we must all now commit to one more thing for our dear Rush: the preservation of his legacy as it originally existed. It must never be adulterated, rewritten, or appropriated so that future generations shall know him as he was. As students of history, we understand the natural rise and fall of civilizations, so our duty is set, and our hearts emboldened: this great country may fall, and the world may die, but Rush Limbaugh will live on forever.

Stephen N. Limbaugh III, a Cape Girardeau native, is a musician and composer.