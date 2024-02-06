Hi y’all! What a week it has been in Jefferson City. It’s hard to wrap up all the political drama that took place, including a multi-day filibuster, but the bottom line is that multiple measures to improve and protect rural health care access have moved forward in the Senate this week.

On Monday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 751, which opens up more entities’ abilities to participate in the 340B program, which was created to get more medicines and treatments into rural communities where the health care process can be spotty. The Senate also, for the first time this session, took up Senate Bill 748, which would extend Missouri’s federal reimbursement allowance (FRA) law.

This legislation has been a bit of a cloud hanging over the General Assembly all year long. All told, the FRA makes up a significant portion of our state operation budget. Health care entities have an option to contribute to the program, and that total statewide contribution opens up additional funds being provided by the federal government. Between the state’s portion and the federally matched portion, this equates to around $4.3 billion in the state budget that is primarily used to support rural health care. Obviously, this plays a big part in keeping hospitals and other medical resources up and running in our community.

In a state that is made up largely of rural communities, you wouldn’t think this type of bill would receive substantial opposition. For the most part, it didn’t. However, as it came up for debate on the Senate floor, a few senators wanted to leverage it to force other action by the Senate and governor regarding abortion affiliate funding and initiative petition (IP) reform. Now, a little side note here: I don’t disagree with these senators over the importance of this legislation. However, I do disagree with their strategy.